A Red Choice for Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Printing

Well, Bleeding Cool got it totally wrong. We were expecting a negative version of the Amazing Spider-Man #55 cover by Patrick Gleason, flipped to the original black-and-white it was drawn in, before it was flipped for the now-iconic negative look. But we were wrong. Marvel Comics will be giving it a red-and-black look instead.

Marvel states;

Last month's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 gave fans the startling conclusion to the "Last Remains" storyline they've been waiting for! Today, Marvel is happy to announce that this groundbreaking sold out issue will return to comic shops next month with a second printing! The latest issue in Nick Spencer's hit run, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 was packed with shocking developments that will forever change the way readers see Harry Osborn, Norman Osborn, and even Peter Parker himself. And the fallout from Kindred's masterplan is just beginning. Don't miss out on experiencing these unbelievable revelations for yourself when the second printing of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN hits stands on February 3rd.

Marvel Comics is also sending a few comic books back to second printings, including last week's The King In Black #1 and #2. And Star Wars: The High Republic #1 going for a third printing. Also, maybe the inevitable third printing of Amazing Spider-Man #55, will look as we suggested the second printing might be.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PRINTING VAR LR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208763

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

In Shops: Feb 03, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 3RD PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208764

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PRINTING STEGMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208765

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $5.99 KING IN BLACK #2 (OF 5) 2ND PRINTING VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV208766

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Feb 10, 2021

Final Orders Due: Jan 18, 2021

SRP: $4.99