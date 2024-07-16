Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: red sonja

Red Sonja #12 Preview: Kulan Gath's Pricey Power Play

Red Sonja #12 hits stores this week, pitting our favorite She-Devil with a Sword against both celestial forces and the ambitions of Kulan Gath. Can Sonja prevent the sorcerer's ascension?

Article Summary Red Sonja #12 battles gods and sorcerers, dropping on July 17th.

Kulan Gath offers salvation with a costly demand, opposed by Sonja.

Written by Grønbekk and Geovani, with variant covers available.

This issue: As Ymir leads the gods in battle, mankind has no choice but to turn to Kulan Gath for aid. But his promised salvation comes at a price – one that Red Sonja has no intention of paying. Can she end the celestial war and prevent the sorcerer from becoming King of Kings, or will the realm succumb to the ambition of a would-be god?

RED SONJA #12

DYNAMITE

MAY240313

MAY240314 – RED SONJA 2023 #12 CVR B BARENDS – $4.99

MAY240315 – RED SONJA 2023 #12 CVR C LINSNER – $4.99

MAY240316 – RED SONJA 2023 #12 CVR D GEOVANI – $4.99

MAY240317 – RED SONJA 2023 #12 CVR E COSPLAY – $4.99

MAY247275 – RED SONJA 2023 #12 CVR M FOC PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

This issue: As Ymir leads the gods in battle, mankind has no choice but to turn to Kulan Gath for aid. But his promised salvation comes at a price – one that Red Sonja has no intention of paying. Can she end the celestial war and prevent the sorcerer from becoming King of Kings, or will the realm succumb to the ambition of a would-be god?

Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja super-star Walter Geovani (colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And what an amazing series of covers: Walter Geovani, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Linsner, Joanie Brosas (Cosplay) and Bjorn Barends! Written in fire across the sky by TORUNN GR NBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #12 is heralded by proud banners of every hue from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by AMY GREGORY! ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: 7/17/2024

