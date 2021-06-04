Red Thorn #1 Jumps to $35 on eBay

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that the DC Comics/Vertigo title Red Thorn by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh was being adapted for a television series by the BBC. That it was being written by Emilia di Girolamo for Wall To Wall Productions. That at this stage, she had written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series. And that Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.

And eBay seemed to notice, and the Key Collector app too. Yesterday, copies were available from around $2 on eBay. That didn't last long. Multiple copies of Red Thorn #1 have now sold on eBay for $35. a 12 issue set for $75, and people asking for $50 for a copy. Based on past performance, of Red Thorn does indeed go to a series and gets picked up by HBO for the USA, that may be quite a bargain. Here's a description of the comic book;