Red Thorn #1 Jumps to $35 on eBay
Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that the DC Comics/Vertigo title Red Thorn by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh was being adapted for a television series by the BBC. That it was being written by Emilia di Girolamo for Wall To Wall Productions. That at this stage, she had written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series. And that Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.
And eBay seemed to notice, and the Key Collector app too. Yesterday, copies were available from around $2 on eBay. That didn't last long. Multiple copies of Red Thorn #1 have now sold on eBay for $35. a 12 issue set for $75, and people asking for $50 for a copy. Based on past performance, of Red Thorn does indeed go to a series and gets picked up by HBO for the USA, that may be quite a bargain. Here's a description of the comic book;
Although she grew up in America, gifted artist Isla Mackintosh is a Scot at heart. Both of her parents were born in Glasgow, and 25 years ago her older sister Lauren vanished during a visit to the land of her ancestry. Now, Isla is following in her sister's footsteps, hoping to discover the truth behind her disappearance. The secret she's about to unearth, however, is far older and more dangerous than she ever could have guessed. Something has been waiting for Isla, deep beneath the moors. A pagan demigod has been trapped there for millennia, caged inside the bones of ancient gods. He smells of the blood of a thousand enemies and the sweat of countless lovers. His name is Thorn, and Isla's art is the key to his freedom.