SCOOP: Red Thorn, a DC/Vertigo Comic, Being Adapted For Television

Emilia di Girolamo is a TV, film, and stage writer, who has written for Law And Order UK, Medici, the TV adaptation of The Poison Tree, was showrunner on The Tunnel: Vengeance, and has several other television shows and films in various stages of production. One of them appears to be Red Thorn, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh. She has written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series from production company Wall To Wall for BBC Scotland. Other Wall To Wall productions also include The Girl, The Scandalous Lady W, New Tricks, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Voice UK, and Man on Wire. Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.

Although she grew up in America, gifted artist Isla Mackintosh is a Scot at heart. Both of her parents were born in Glasgow, and 25 years ago her older sister Lauren vanished during a visit to the land of her ancestry. Now, Isla is following in her sister's footsteps, hoping to discover the truth behind her disappearance. The secret she's about to unearth, however, is far older and more dangerous than she ever could have guessed. Something has been waiting for Isla, deep beneath the moors. A pagan demigod has been trapped there for millennia, caged inside the bones of ancient gods. He smells of the blood of a thousand enemies and the sweat of countless lovers. His name is Thorn, and Isla's art is the key to his freedom.

Copies of Red Thorn #1 are available for $2 on eBay right now if one wished to Buy It Now…