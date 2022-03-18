Redman & Illusion Witch Launch From Behemoth In June 2022 Solicits

Coming from Behemoth Comics in June 2022, Matt Frank and Goncalo Lopes launching Redman from Behemoth, the character created from the same creators as Ultraman. And The Illusion Witch from Ruben Romero and Andrea Errico, as well as the usual Blind Alley, Dark Beach, Heavy Metal Drummer, Neverender and MFKZ/

REDMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR A FRANK (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

APR221298 – REDMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR B FRANK (MR) – 3.99

APR221299 – REDMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR C WITTENRICH (MR) – 3.99

APR221300 – REDMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR D FRANK (MR) – 3.99

APR221301 – REDMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV PEREZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matt Frank (A / CA) Matt Frank

From the studio that created the cult TV show Ultraman (Now a Marvel Comics series and Netflix Show). Here is Redman, the Kaiju Hunter…

Trapped in a desolate and yet somehow familiar world populated with a vast array of the ferocious beasts known as "Kaiju," Redman continues his endless Red Fight, battling tirelessly to cull the monsters. With each fierce battle, the mysterious, blood-splattered "hero" sinks closer to his prey, ready to strike. This while a sinister form watches and records his every move…

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ILLUSION WITCH #1 (OF 6) CVR A ERRICO

BEHEMOTH COMICS

APR221303 – ILLUSION WITCH #1 (OF 6) CVR B ERRICO – 3.99

APR221304 – ILLUSION WITCH #1 (OF 6) CVR C ERRICO – 3.99

APR221305 – ILLUSION WITCH #1 (OF 6) CVR D 5 COPY INCV ERRICO – 3.99

(W) Ruben Romero (A / CA) Andrea Errico

The Illusion Witch tells the story of Aadya Locke a world-famous illusionist traumatized by the loss of her father and son, she has become cold and disconnected from reality. Transported into Saari a fantasy world filled with magic and danger, Aadya is paired with a talking Quoll, A warrior, his son, and a powerful mage. Hunted by The Three a wraith with monstrous intentions, Aadya will face her inner demons while battling real-life monsters in her attempt to save herself, and Saari.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLIND ALLEY #2 (OF 5) CVR A IRRA (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

APR221307 – BLIND ALLEY #2 (OF 5) CVR B IRRA (MR) – 3.99

(W) IRRA (A / CA) IRRA

After returning home and finding that many things have changed and some old wounds haven't fully healed, Jes s continues meeting others from his past and rekindling relationships.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK BEACH #3 (OF 6) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Wrongfully accused of murdering a member of the Sun Freaks, Gordo is on the run and seeking the euphoric and reliable Ghost Choker, a potent drug he inhales in order to cope with his mother's death. Is this Gordo's last trip, or will spiraling out of control land him face-to-face with an alternate version of himself… or even worse, hitman Julyus?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #5 (OF 6) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

APR221310 – HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #5 (OF 6) CVR B VASSALLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Emiliano Plissken, Kiefer Findlow (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

It's the night of the big show but all Dave can think about is cutting off heads. Haunted by visions to kill his parasitic enemy, he is pushed to the edge of sanity before coming face to face with a terrible truth. All while the net of our detectives draws ever tighter…

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER #2 (OF 6) CVR A KRAFT

BEHEMOTH COMICS

APR221312 – NEVERENDER #2 (OF 6) CVR B KRAFT – 3.99

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

Merrick, an earthborn punk finds himself in the middle of a complicated political game as he joins the Universal Defense League – an entertainment program about a one-on-one fight to the death, where astronauts must simply get one good shot in on their opponents suit to win. Growing up the slums of an earthlike planet have given him exceptional reflexes, but can he compete in zero gravity?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MFKZ TP VOL 02 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Run (A / CA) Run

Angelino and Vinz have left the simmering neighborhood of Palm Hill and are being pursued by men in black willing to risk it all to catch them. This time they can't take things lightly – there's a price on their heads. And then there are those monsters… The world is going crazy, or are they the ones losing their grip on reality? It's often rather confusing when you have to face the rampant absurdity of an improbable invasion…

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 14.99

KNIGHT JANEK TP VOL 01

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W) Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur (A / CA) Igor Wolski

Things are not going well in the realm of Fancylake. The royal couple falls a victim of a fatal accident, and the fresh new Duke shows a disturbing passion for the occult. As if that were not enough, a strange wanderer arrives in the capital… Knight Janek will fight giant Kaiju Centipede's and many others in his journey to stop the Duke from taking over the realm of Fancylake. Time to decapitate this monster and save this Kingdom. What do you think of that Knight?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 14.99

WATCH DOGS LEGION TP VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

London Calling! Mass surveillance, private militias bringing order to the streets, organized crime… the city of London has become a symbol of widespread oppression, and only its people can free it. A resistance movement bringing together genius hackers and insurgents ready for combat, DedSec stands up to free the city from the yoke of these profiteers. While investigating mysterious disappearances in Kennington Oval Camp, journalist Louise Hartford will cross paths with Adam Logan, known as "Spiral", a London DJ whose music has become a symbol of revolt. Together, and with other companions in misfortune, they will have to infiltrate the spheres of power to unravel the truth.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 16.99