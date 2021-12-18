Refrigerator Full of Heads #3 Preview: Where Do You Keep the Milk?

Secrets will be revealed in Refrigerator Full of Heads #3, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, but not necessarily in this preview. Check out the preview below.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC128 – REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #3 (OF 6) CVR B MARIA WOLF CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Rio Youers (A) Tom Fowler (CA) Marcio Takara

The truth behind the identities of seemingly squeaky-clean Brody Island vacationers Cal and Arlene is revealed…just in time for the bloodthirsty biker gang that's taken control of Brody to learn what that axe they've been hunting for can really do! If the gang wants to achieve their goals, they're gonna have to put their heads together—which isn't so easy when their bodies are on the other side of the island…

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $3.99