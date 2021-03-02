Bryan Hitch Draws Frank Quitely All-Star Superman For Crime Syndicate

This is the famous opening to All-Star Superman #1 from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely that launched that most legendary of Superman comic book series from DC Comics, safe in the knowledge that everyone knew the origin of Superman and it could be conveyed in four panels and limited words.

It's a classic scene that garnered praise at the time, rather the the ardiuous task of going through a full origin again. Today's Crime Syndicate #1, looking at a different Justice League from a world where evil reigns, sees that same origin retold with significantly different results, courtesy of Andy Schmidt and Bryan Hitch. Before telling the kind of origin story that All-Star Superman thought was unnecessary.

And naturally, things work out very, very differently for this version of Ultraman rather than the Clark Kent Superman we know of old. And it's not the only direct reference, with this scene by Kieron McKeown…

Which does seem very rather familiar.

Of course, there's been quite a lot of that around this past week.

Crime Syndicate #1 by Andy Schmidt, Kieran McKeown and Bryan Hitch is published by DC Comics today. And has nothing whatsoever to do with Infinite Frontier – or at least, not yet.

CRIME SYNDICATE #1 CVR A JIM CHEUNG

(W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) Jim Cheung

This issue is offered with returnability! Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the Multiverse is reborn—and Earth-3 with it! In this six-issue miniseries, witness the true origins of the malevolent makers of mayhem known as the Crime Syndicate as a common foe unites them! But how long can alliances last between villains like these? Also in this issue, it's the origin of Ultraman in our special backup story drawn by superstar artist Bryan Hitch! 3/2/2021 $3.99