Reimena Yee's Graphic Novel My Aunt Is A Monster, From Random House

Reimena Yee has a new middle-grade graphic novel, My Aunt Is a Monster, which Random House Graphic will be publishing in 2022. My Aunt Is a Monster is about blind orphan Safia, who dreams of being an adventurer. When it's discovered that Safia has a living relative, the reclusive Lady Walteranne Whimsy, Safia is whisked away to a new home and a new adventure she never knew was possible. She writes,

My new middle-grade adventure graphic novel MY AUNT IS A MONSTER is about a POC blind girl writer and her (formerly) World's Greatest Adventurer aunt with a big secret…Here's the cast from left: a shady teenager, a dreamer, an eccentric adventurer aunt, a buff and extremely scary bodyguard grandma nanny, and a Prof Dr who loves pineapple tarts. Mostly all-female (and 1 non-binary) cast, mostly POC, & strange and wondrous.

Reimena Yee is a illustrator, writer, and designer from Kuala Lumpur, now based in Melbourne, Australia. She is the creator of gothic comics, The World in Deeper Inspection, the Eisner and McDuffie-nominated The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya, and the Seance Tea Party. She is also the writer of The Makers Club series. She is also working on a graphic novel about the life and legends of Alexander the Great and is the co-founder of UNNAMED, a comics collective that aims to build community and resources for visual-literary creators in Southeast Asia through workshops, panels and partnerships. She also runs RIBU, which analyses the storytelling techniques within the visual language of comics.

Publisher's Weekly reports that Whitney Leopard acquired My Aunt Is a Monster for Random House Graphic and that Jennifer Linnan at Linnan Literary Management negotiated the deal for world rights.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.