Remember, Realm Of X Is The Ten Realms… Thor Annual #1 with MODOK

I just thought it was worth mentioning that the Realms Of X, in the upcoming Fall Of X, stands for the Ten Realms. Which probably has nothing to do with the upcoming Thor Annual #1 from Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Ibraim Roberson for a new Thor Annual from Marvel Comics in July. Which at least has something to do with the Ten Realms. and a certain MODOK…

From master storytelling duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, currently making big moves in Guardians of the Galaxy, and acclaimed artist Ibraim Roberson comes a done-in-one Thor saga so big it could only be told in a giant-sized annual! In the grand tradition of Marvel Comics' action-packed summer annuals, THOR ANNUAL will present a blockbuster battle between Thor and one of Marvel's most iconic villains, M.O.D.O.K. But this isn't the M.O.D.O.K. fans know… After accomplishing his greatest scheme yet, M.O.D.O.K has evolved into a being that's more than a match for Thor, and has begun a conquest of all there is to conquer!

Enter…MYTHOS! When M.O.D.O.K. – fueled by revenge and a refusal to ever again be someone else's pawn – seizes control of all of the Ten Realms but Asgard, Thor the All-Father must step in and regain control of the Ten Realms and the World Tree. But M.O.D.O.K.'s new, cosmic power proves to be a greater threat than Thor could imagine, and he'll need the inspiration of some beloved friends from Midgard to reclaim his realms and his awesome power.

"Collin and I are wildly honored to contribute to the glorious legacy of THOR!" Lanzing said. "Annuals are a wonderful way to dig into a unique aspect of a character – so we're taking Thor through a gauntlet of epic proportions to finally face down the self-doubt that plagues the new All-Father of Asgard. Does he truly deserve his throne? Or do the Nine Realms belong to he who can take them with ingenuity, intelligence, and tireless effort? Is Thor truly worthy… or does the future belong to MYTHOS?"

THOR ANNUAL #1 will also include a special preview for Thor's exciting next era! Stay tuned for the official announcement!