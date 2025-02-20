Renegade Royale, A Sequel To Renegade Rule, For July 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Renegade Royale, renegade rule

Renegade Royale, a graphic novel sequel to Renegade Rule, by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, and Sam Back for July 2025.

Dark Horse Books presents Renegade Royale, the follow-up to Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, and Sam Back's GLAAD Media Award-nominated queer VR gaming graphic novel, Renegade Rule. The team returns in the new volume, out for the end of July, 2025.

"VR gaming team the Manhattan Mist return to competition from their near-miss at the previous championship. This time they're taking on the new brawl mode, Renegade Royale! And with only one player who can be crowned champion, the game is on. STRAP IN FOR A BRAND NEW ROUND OF COMPETITIVE VR GAMING WITH YOUR FAVORITE TEAM OF CHAOTIC GALS! Since their defeat at the VR gaming championship for Renegade Rule, the team members of the Manhattan Mist haven't lost an ounce of momentum. So when a new brawl mode is introduced to the game—along with a sponsored inaugural competition—they're in it to win it (again)! But in this tournament, only one player can be crowned champion. Get ready for a burgeoning romance between two team members, all-new character classes, and new rivals who will push Tonya, Sasha, Amanda and Jessie to their very limits. Whether or not the Mist can make some time between jokes, swears, and stolen glances to make one of their own a VR gaming champion remains to be seen! Writers Ben Kahn and Rachel Silverstein rejoin artist Sam Beck and letterer Jim Campbell for the second installment of this queer kickass gaming experience.

"We're so thrilled to return to the world and friendships of Renegade Rule," said Ben Kahn and Rachel Silverstein. "We had so much more story to tell with these characters, and we can't wait to share more queer romance and VR action with readers."