Restaurant Exclusive Editions Of Marvel Comics' Meals To Astonish #1

CoverWatch: Marvel Comics is doing Restaurant Exclusive Editions of their comics, like this Meals To Astonish #1 variant with José Andrés

Article Summary Marvel releases restaurant-exclusive Meals To Astonish #1 comics featuring chef José Andrés

Mercado Little Spain has its own limited-edition Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish variant cover

Comic includes special stories with Jeff the Land Shark, Chef Paul Carmichael, and Spider-Ramen

José Andrés brings culinary star power and humanitarian work into the Marvel Universe

There are two exclusive covers of this week's Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1 by Steve Orlando, Ken Niimura, Gustavo Duarte, Roi Mercado, Mike Mignola and Ken Niimura featuring a CB Cebulski lookalike for the Marvel 616 Universe, that Marvel Comics did not solicit to comic book retailers, including this one for Little Spain Mercado. The comic book Chef José Andrés who, among many operations, owns Mercado Little Spain, a Spanish food hall in The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City. And they have arranged their own retailer-exclusive variant cover of the comic book in question,

José Andrés also visited the Marvel offices this week, posting "Incredible to visit the @marvelcomics offices today ahead of the official launch of SPIDER-MAN: MEALS TO ASTONISH #1 next week!! Visit us @littlespain on launch day, March 11, to get this limited edition cover only sold at Mercado Little Spain…plus special Spider-Man inspired dishes by chef @nicolopezpelaz! As a big comics fan, I'm so grateful to the entire @marvelcomics team, and especially @cbcebulski for bringing me into the Marvel universe. Cebulski replied, "It's been a true pleasure to work with you and welcome you into the Marvel family, Chef! I really enjoyed our first super hero adventure together and just know the fans will too. Hopefully, there's a lot more fun to be had with you in the pages of our comics! (And apologies I was not there to welcome you in person.)" Well the staff at Little Spain have been having fun ahead of the comic book's release…

And a cover by Mike Mignola, who we haven't seen at Marvel Comics for quite an age…

Also in this comic book, we get the debut of Jeff's Table with Jeff The Land Shark featuring special guest Chef Paul Carmichael, as well as collecting the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic in print for the first time, and an all-new Spider-Ramen story…

Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1 by Steve Orlando, Ken Niimura, Gustavo Duarte, Roi Mercado, Mike Mignola, and Ken Nimura

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and educator José Andrés joins the Marvel Universe in SPIDER-MAN: MEALS TO ASTONISH #1 Peter Parker heads downtown to photograph the opening of world-class chef José Andrés' brand-new restaurant, but it's crashed by Electro! The electric fiend came prepared for Spider-Man so José and World Central Kitchen chip in with Spidey to save the day—and everyone's dinner! Also in this issue: JEFF'S TABLE debuts, featuring very special guest, Chef Paul Carmichael! That's not all, this issue also collects the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic in print for the first time, and an all-new SPIDER-RAMEN story!

José Andrés trained and worked at the elBulli under Ferran Adrià, before moving to the US in the nineties, aged 21. Widely credited with popularising Spanish tapas in the US through his first major restaurant, Jaleo, he built a major restaurant group, José Andrés Group/ThinkFoodGroup, operating dozens of restaurants across America and beyond, including Zaytinya, Oyamel, and Jaleo locations. He has won a number of James Beard Awards such as Outstanding Chef and Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, Michelin stars, and foundied the Global Food Institute at George Washington University, and the World Central Kitchen, a leading nonprofit that provides fresh meals rapidly in disaster zones, conflict areas, and crises worldwide which earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Humanities Medal, the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year award, and repeated inclusions on Time's 100 Most Influential People list. And now… he's got a Spider-Man comic book! Oh, and Daily Bugle food critic Chet Chekowski really, really looks like Marvel EIC CB Cebulski….

