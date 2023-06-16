Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Blood Oath, comixology, dark horse, new america, Retroverse

Retroverse, Blood Oath & New America – From ComiXology to Dark Horse

Dark Horse print Comixology's Retroverse by Cullen Bunn & John Bivens, Blood Oath by Rob Hart, Alex Segura & Joe Eisma, New America by Curt Pires & Luca Casalanguida

Dark Horse Comics will bring the following ComiXology Originals series to print for the first time, in 2024.

Retroverse, the horror sci-fi series written by Cullen Bunn with art by John Bivens,

Blood Oath, the dark vampire crime story co-written by novelist by Rob Hart and Alex Segura with art by Joe Eisma,

and with art by New America, a dense, action-packed political thriller written by Curt Pires and with art by Luca Casalanguida

Retroverse

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by John Bivens

· After a wild, drunken party, 19-year-old Kacy wakes up in an alternate universe—one where she has been dead for thirteen years. She must navigate the heartbreaking waters of a world that seems to have turned out much better without her in it. And she must do so while wielding newly-discovered terrifying abilities against alien horrors.

Retroverse [152 pages / color / MSRP $22.99/$29.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-506737225 / on sale February 6, 2024 bookstores and February 7, 2024 comic shops.. Retroverse was first released as a 5-issue series from Comixology Originals.

Blood Oath

Written by Rob Hart and Alex Segura

Art by Joe Eisma

It's 1922 in New York. The peak of Prohibition. Hazel Crenshaw just wants to be left alone, to tend to her farm, to care for her younger sister, and to run her business. But her business is inescapably tangled up with the New York gangs that will eventually coalesce into the mafia, and a new, unknown partner. When the Crenshaw farm is attacked, Hazel must not only defend her home, she must cope with the realization that her flirtation with the other side of the law might also put her in the crosshairs of something else—something much more sinister…

Blood Oath [152 pages / color / MSRP $22.99/$29.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-506737157 / on sale February 20, 2024 bookstores and February 21, 2024 comic shops.. Blood Oath was first released as a five issue series from Comixology Originals.

New America Vol. 1

Written by Curt Pires

Art by Luca Casalanguida

New America Vol. 1 follows the formation of a secessionist state within America and the trials and tribulations both personal and political of the people leading and living in this newly emergent country.

New America [152 pages / color / MSRP $22.99/$29.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-506737201 / on sale March 5, 2024 bookstores and March 6, 2024 comic shops. New America was first released as a four issue series from Comixology Originals.

