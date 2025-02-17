Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, ucs

The Return Of Midtown Comics And UCS To Distributing Comics?

On the 17th of April, 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to be distributed by two new companies, Lunar and UCS, splitting the USA up between them. While they didn't confess to it, Bleeding Cool did some digging and identified Lunar as being formed by DCBS and UCS by Midtown Comics, the two biggest retail arm customers of DC Comics. And in June we scooped the news that DC was dropping Diamond entirely… aside from Diamond UK. And in October of that year, Bleeding Cool also broke the news that UCS were no longer going to distribute new DC Comics titles, leaving it all to Lunar.

But now, in the wake of Diamond Comic Distributors decision to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and lots of smaller publishers unable to get Lunar Distribution to call them back, I understand that UCS is making a comeback. To be fair, it never actually went away, it just worked as a way for Midtown Comics to redistribute some of their back-issue backstock to other comic book stores. And for the past four-and-half-years, has been doing a decent trade as the business-to-business side of Midtown Comics in New York. Even if they probably need to update their website a bit

But now it seems would be a perfect time to be the kind of distributor that will pick up all the business that Lunar Distribution doesn't have the space, manpower, or willingness to tackle. And without some of the onerous small print that Lunar middle-men Massive Indies require. And, yes, that is what I have been hearing these past few days, a return of UCS to mainstream comic book distribution. They already handle Marvel and DC subscriptions and creator comp copies sent out every week, who know what they will end up distributing? I'll continue to keep my ear out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!