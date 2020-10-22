DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics

A couple of days ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the distribution arrangement between DC Comics and UCS Comic Distributors was no more. We reported "DC Comics Drops UCS Comic Distributors For Lunar" and we were totally, 100% wrong. DC Comics did not drop UCS. UCS dropped DC Comics.

Basically, it seems that Midtown Comics, owners of UCS, had enough of dealing with DC Comics, at a distributor level at least, and quit rather than renew their contract with DC. And now Lunar will have the whole of the DC Comics distribution monopoly to themselves – unless someone else of a similar size decides to volunteer their services. Now, I found it very hard to get anyone to go on the record with any of this. Lots of retailers and publishers want to keep all their options open and everyone sweet, as well as certain NDAs in operation. But there's someone who doesn't really care who he annoys. And no, this time, it's not Dennis Barger or Lawrence Docherty. No not, Brian Hibbs either (congratulations on recent medical news, Brian).. It's legendary Texan comic book retailer Buddy Saunders of Lone Star Comics and the MyComicShop website – the only person who could probably fill Midtown Comics shoes for DC right now – who wrote the following in his newsletter.

A DC Comics distributor throws in the towel UCS, the distribution arm of Midtown Comics, has thrown in the towel, telling DC Comics they just can't take it anymore. That means all DC distribution falls to Lunar Distribution. We and other comic retailers are petitioning DC to resume distribution through Diamond Comics Distribution. Lunar has actually done an excellent job thus far, but our industry will be better served with two distributors for retailers to choose from. Competition breeds better service. Our DC comics arrived pretty late this week (we just got them today), but the failure wasn't on Lunar's part but rather FedEx which in error rerouted our pallets to some place in Arkansas by putting them on the wrong truck!

Which, basically, is what I've been hearing. Not about the truck, but that it was UCS' decision to no longer distribute DC rather than DC's. I also understand that Buddy was initially a little put out that MyComicShop hadn't been approached by DC in the same way DCBS and Midtown Comics were. Maybe this might be his chance?