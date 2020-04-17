DC Will Distribute Print Comics For Sale on Tuesday 28th April.

Bleeding Cool ran the news that Diamond Comic Distributors was planning to return distribution of comic books for mid-to-late May. But it seems that DC Comics has decided not to wait, and will be distributing print comic books to any stores that can accept them through a variety of new distribution partners, In a message to comic stores, they lay out the current state of the business.

Firstly they state that all orders placed with Diamond Comic Distributors for sale on 4/1, 4/8, and 4/15 have been cancelled. Stores will need to resubmit orders for DC's upcoming titles, and DC has rearranged the schedule to take account of this with a reduced slate of titles. Diamond has added two new distributors, each covering a different region across the USA and Canada, Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors. Additionally, digital comics will return on the matching Tuesdays, globally. UK availability is not mentioned at all, so for print I think you can kiss that goodbye for some time still to come. While many retailers are still closed to business, many will still be able to operate mail order from retailers' own homes, which a number of retailers have been doing.

New DC Comics for sale on or after Tuesday 28th April.

Batman #89 (3rd Printing)

Batman Giant #4

Daphne Byrne #4 (of 6)

The Dreaming #20

Nightwing #70 (2nd Printing)

New comics for sale on or after Tuesday 5th May.

Batman and the Outsiders #12

DC Super Stars Facsimile Edition #17

The Flash #753

Green Lantern Season 2 #3

Hawkman #23

House of Whispers #20

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 (of 9)

New comics for sale on or after Tuesday 12th of May.

Harley Quinn #72

Justice League #44

Justice League Odyssey #20

Lois Lane #10 (of 12)

Metal Men #6 (of 12)

Lunar Distributors will cover the following areas :

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

UCS Comic Distributors will cover the following areas for DC:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

West Virginia

Washington D.C.

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

Ontario

Saskatchewan

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Quebec