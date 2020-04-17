DC Will Distribute Print Comics For Sale on Tuesday 28th April.

Bleeding Cool ran the news that Diamond Comic Distributors was planning to return distribution of comic books for mid-to-late May. But it seems that DC Comics has decided not to wait, and will be distributing print comic books to any stores that can accept them through a variety of new distribution partners, In a message to comic stores, they lay out the current state of the business.
Firstly they state that all orders placed with Diamond Comic Distributors for sale on 4/1, 4/8, and 4/15 have been cancelled. Stores will need to resubmit orders for DC's upcoming titles, and DC has rearranged the schedule to take account of this with a reduced slate of titles. Diamond has added two new distributors, each covering a different region across the USA and Canada, Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors. Additionally, digital comics will return on the matching Tuesdays, globally. UK availability is not mentioned at all, so for print I think you can kiss that goodbye for some time still to come. While many retailers are still closed to business, many will still be able to operate mail order from retailers' own homes, which a number of retailers have been doing.
New DC Comics for sale on or after Tuesday 28th April.
Batman #89 (3rd Printing)
Batman Giant #4
Daphne Byrne #4 (of 6)
The Dreaming #20
Nightwing #70 (2nd Printing)
New comics for sale on or after Tuesday 5th May.
Batman and the Outsiders #12
DC Super Stars Facsimile Edition #17
The Flash #753
Green Lantern Season 2 #3
Hawkman #23
House of Whispers #20
Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 (of 9)
New comics for sale on or after Tuesday 12th of May.
Harley Quinn #72
Justice League #44
Justice League Odyssey #20
Lois Lane #10 (of 12)
Metal Men #6 (of 12)
Lunar Distributors will cover the following areas :
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Hawaii
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Montana
North Dakota
Nebraska
New Mexico
Nevada
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
UCS Comic Distributors will cover the following areas for DC:
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Maryland
Maine
Mississippi
North Carolina
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Vermont
West Virginia
Washington D.C.
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
Ontario
Saskatchewan
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Quebec