Return to Planet Hulk #1 Preview: Smashing Robots, Saving Worlds

Return to Planet Hulk #1 brings gamma-powered gladiatorial action as Greg Pak revisits his legendary run. Will Hulk become savior or destroyer?

Article Summary Return to Planet Hulk #1 launches October 8, reuniting Greg Pak and Carlo Pagulayan for new Sakaar battles.

Hulk faces savage monsters and malicious robotic adversaries in a high-stakes gladiatorial arena.

Destiny hangs in the balance as Hulk must choose between savior (Sakaarson) or destroyer (Worldbreaker).

GAMMA-IRRADATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK! ALL-NEW STORY! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the RED KING'S deadly arena, HULK faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of SAKAAR! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world? Trust us, you're not going to want to miss out as superstar writer Greg Pak returns to his seminal run in this epic, gripping tale!

Return to Planet Hulk #1

by Greg Pak & Carlo Pagulayan, cover by Carlo Pagulayan

GAMMA-IRRADATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK! ALL-NEW STORY! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the RED KING'S deadly arena, HULK faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of SAKAAR! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world? Trust us, you're not going to want to miss out as superstar writer Greg Pak returns to his seminal run in this epic, gripping tale!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 190 per carton

On sale Oct 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621457000111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621457000121 – RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1 LEINIL FRANCIS YU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621457000131 – RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1 DAVIDE PARATORE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

