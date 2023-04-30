The Return Of X-Men's Gimmick in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2023 DC has released a look at their upcoming DC Pride 2023 with a sliver of every story within. So Marvel is doing the same, for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1

DC Comics has released a look at their upcoming DC Comics Pride 2023 with a sliver of every story within. So Marvel Comics is doing the same, for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 on sale on the 14th of June.

Writer Steve Foxe and artist Rosi Kämpe bring Gimmick, the breakout character from 2020's Children of the Atom, to the forefront along with more fan-favorite X-Men students for a prelude story to DARK X-MEN, a new series launching during FALL OF X.

An all-new hero takes on the classic mantle of "Nightshade" to protect her Chicago community in a rousing story by writer Stephanie Williams and artist Héctor Barros. Fans can see her for the first time on superstar artist Phil Jimenez's MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover.

Join Felicia Hardy at New Orleans Pride where a score for untold riches pits her against the Thieves Guild in a story by writer Sarah Gailey and artist Bailie Rosenlund.

Emmy-winning TV writer Shadi Petosky (The Sandman) pens her first Marvel Comics story alongside artist Roberta Ingranata. Wiccan and Hulkling are on a much-needed getaway when the beloved couple finds themselves stranded. Luckily, they befriend an all-new super hero who lends a helping hand. Meet Lacie Lorraine and learn about her fascinating origins in a riveting journey across space and time.

The Spider-Verse's most fabulous super hero is back to slay another day in an all-new Web-Weaver adventure by writer Katherine Locke and artist Joanna Estepand.

Author H.E. Edgmon (THE WITCH KING) and artist Lorenzo Susi introduces a wild new symbiote character: MUZZLE. See Spidey learn the hard way that this is one symbiote baddie you don't want to mess with when he has a run-in with Muzzle and his crew of vigilantes.

Jumbo Carnation shows off his latest fashions in a story written and drawn by Stephen Byrne.

Writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Pablo Collar smash the fourth wall with a romance story starring Gwenpool. Plus, an introduction by Star Trek: Discovery actress Mary Chieffo, interviews, and more.

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 – 75960620608700111

Written by STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, SARAH GAILEY, SHADI PETOSKY, H.E. EDGMON, MARIEKE NIJKAMP, KATHERINE LOCKE & STEPHEN BYRNE

Art by ROSI KÄMPE, HÉCTOR BARROS, BAILIE ROSENLUND, ROBERTA INGRANATA, LORENZO SUSI, PABLO COLLAR, JOANNA ESTEP & STEPHEN BYRNE

Cover by AMY REEDER

Variant Cover by P. CRAIG RUSSELL & LOVERN KINDZIERSKI – 75960620608700131

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ – 75960620608700121

Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA & TAMRA BONVILLAIN – 75960620608700141

CELEBRATING PRIDE 2023 WITH NEW AND ESTABLISHED CREATORS! Get the scoop on an unannounced X-Men title with an action-packed story by Steve Foxe! Then Stephanie Williams introduces a brand-new character in Pride tradition! The 2021 and 2022 character debuts of Somnus and Escapade sent shock waves through Krakoa – you will not want to miss the opening gamut here. And there are many more announcements to come. Fans from every arc of the rainbow will love this anthology, and True Believers everywhere know if they want to see the future of Marvel Comics…they better be reading Marvel's Voices. The groundbreaking anthology series continues with more panache than ever! In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $9.99