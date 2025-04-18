Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: discworld, sir terry pratchett

Rhianna Pratchett Adapts Terry Pratchett's Discworld As Graphic Novels

Rhianna Pratchett, Rachael Stott and Gary Chudleigh adapting Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld as graphic novels

The late Sir Terry Pratchett wasn't the biggest fan of graphic novels. Oh he liked some of them well enough, but he never actually wanted to write one. A few of his Discworld series were adapted as graphic novels (or big comics), including The Colour of Magic, The Light Fantastic, Mort, Guards! Guards! and Small Gods but not to great acclaim. But now, it seems, a new concerted effort to adapt the Discworld books as graphic novels is upon us. Transworld and Puffin have signed a deal for the three of Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld series to be adapted into comic books, three titles that haven't been adapted in this fashion before, and they are keeping it close to come.

Transworld/Doubleday has world publishing rights to Thief of Time, to be written by Gary Chudleigh, drawn by Rachael Stott, and published on the 2nd of April 2026. Chudleigh is best known for Lego comic books, and Stott for Fantastic Four, Doctor Who, Supergirl, Star Trek, Star Wars and Spider-Man as well as The Domain with Chip Zdarsky.

"Thief of Time is a graphic novel adapted from Terry Pratchett's critically acclaimed book, featuring artwork from prize-winning comic book illustrator Rachael Stott. The very fabric of reality is at risk on the Discworld. A group of powerful cosmic beings are plotting to stop time and exact order over the dreadfully messy universe. It is up to Susan, the assertive, no-nonsense granddaughter of Death himself, aided by a time-splicing monk and his mysterious apprentice, to navigate a world of chaos and clockmakers in an extraordinary bid to save the universe. Together they will face an adventure that bends time and challenges the very nature of existence. This new graphic novel is a feast for the eyes, packed with Pratchett's signature wit, insight and imagination, taking the reader on an unforgettable journey into the heart of time itself."

Transworld also has the rights to Monstrous Regiment, creative team to be revealed later, and will published in the autumn of 2026. While Puffin has world publishing rights to The Wee Free Men as a graphic novel, to be adapted by Pratchett's daughter Rhianna Pratchett, with an unnamed artist, for the spring of 2027. Rhianna Pratchett said: "I'm delighted to be adapting The Wee Free Men, which is one of my favourite books by my father. Growing up in Wiltshire, England's 'Chalk Country', and having a shepherdess grandmother makes it a very personal book for me, as well as being the gateway into the superb Tiffany Aching series. The book has so much heart, joy and humour that can be enjoyed by readers of all ages, and I hope the graphic-novel collaboration with Puffin will open up these marvellous stories to a new audience."

These books will begin what is dubbed the Discworld Graphic Novel Universe. Transworld MD, Kimberley Young and Francesca Dow, MD of Penguin Random House Children, stated, "The Discworld Graphic Novel Universe marks a new chapter in our Terry Pratchett publishing at Penguin Random House UK and our ongoing commitment to ensuring Terry's work reaches readers young and old for generations to come. These adaptations, with their vibrant illustrations, capture Terry's world beautifully and will be perfect for new readers and dedicated Discworld fans alike. We're thrilled to have Rhianna Pratchett, Rachael Stott and Gary Chudleigh leading the way on this first raft of titles in the Discworld Graphic Novel Universe."

Jon Wood at the agency RCW, working for the Terry Pratchett Estate negotiated the deal. More titles will be announced.

