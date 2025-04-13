Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged:

The Rhino Lives in Seinfeld's New York Apartment in Amazing Spider-Man

The Rhino lives in Seinfeld's New York apartment in the new Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Pepe Larraz from Marvel Comics.

Article Summary The Rhino's apartment mirrors Seinfeld's set in Amazing Spider-Man #1, sparking delightful NYC pop-culture crossover.

Spot the famous deli exterior reminiscent of Seinfeld's iconic Tom's Restaurant in Spider-Man's comic world.

The Spider-Man PS4 game cleverly incorporates Seinfeld references, hinting at deeper cultural connections.

Explore new issues with Spider-Man battling a crazed Rhino as Marvel launches a fresh chapter for Peter Parker.

This week's Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz saw Spider-Man fight a Rhino seemingly out of his mind, which saw Peter Parker track down his East Harlem apartment for clues as to the possible state of his mind.

Does that Deli and Grocery remind anyone of the exterior of Tom's Restaurant as seen in Seinfeld?

Especially at night and the sign light gets turned on?

I only ask because when Spider-Man enters The Rhino's pad, this is not East Harlem, is it?

This is Seinfeld… very recognisable so. The layout, the sofa, the stool, the stereo… it looks like this is Pepe Larraz's reference for a New York apartment.

Despite Seinfeld's superhero obsession, it was mostly DC Comics characters who would be mentioned on the show. However Spider-Man: Homecoming was made under the working title Summer of George, Spider-Man Far From Home as Fall Of George, and Spider-Man No Way Home as Serenity Now, all Seinfeld titles. While the Spider-Man PS4 game included this fake Twitter feed, that may sound familiar.

and Spider-Man even takes a little look around before things start to get too much.

Has Frank Costanza been using too much seasoning again?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN251007

(W) Joe Kelly (A) John Romita Jr. (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is

interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway? Rated TIn Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!