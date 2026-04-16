Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Something Epic, Szymon Kudranski, todd mcfarlane

Szymon Kudrański Creates Something Epic With Todd McFarlane

Szymon Kudrański returns for Something Epic with Todd McFarlane in July from Image Comics

Article Summary Szymon Kudrański launches Something Epic #13 in July 2026 after a two-year hiatus between issues.

Todd McFarlane collaborates with Kudrański, delivering exclusive covers for the new story arc.

The latest arc explores the Land of Horror, spotlighting classic monsters and dark imagination.

New covers include homages to Friday the 13th, EC Horror, and Scream, plus unique variants.

Szymon Kudrański's Something Epic gets a new story arc from Image Comics in July with issue 13… following on from issue 12, which came out in July 2024… Two years later? To be fair, he is a bit busy, as the creator of No Man's Land, currently in development as a feature film with A/vantage Pictures. And because Szymon Kudrański is also known for his Spawn work, he managed to get Todd McFarlane to create a cover for the new story arc with #13, and a variant pencils/inks cover version too.

"Something Epic is the title that introduced me to readers as a solo creator and opened the door to expanding my one-man vision with projects like Blood Commandment and No Man's Land," said Kudrański. "The core idea – imagination as a living realm filled with rich, original characters alongside legends, myths, and literary icons – creates endless potential for compelling, interconnected stories. I'm honored to have Todd McFarlane joining me on cover to launch this new story arc, which explores the darker, horror-driven corner of imagination- vampires, werewolves, ghouls… a return to my roots."

In Something Epic, and outside normal human perception, every creative thought, dream, idea, story, doodle, takes physical form in a hidden realm. Only a rare few people called "Epics" can see, enter, and interact with this world of living superheroes, monsters, magical creatures, cartoon characters, and more. The story centres on Danny Dillon, a 14-year-old boy dealing with everyday struggles, who discovers he's an Epic. Accepting this power isn't easy or safe, his imagination literally comes alive, complete with all the wonders and dangers that brings… And there are some more of the more traditionally styled Something Epic covers as well, for the return…

In Something Epic #13, a mysterious tragedy shakes the Land of Horror—realm of the most legendary monsters ever imagined—and Noa and D-Ductive are called to investigate. But in a world ruled by darkness… every monster is a suspect. Something Epic #13 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 15th of July

Cover A by Kudrański and McFarlane

Cover B 1:25 copy incentive Raw Art by Kudrański and McFarlane

Cover C Friday the 13th homage by Kudrański

Cover D EC Horror homage by Kudrański

Cover E Scream homage by Kudrański

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