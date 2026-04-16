Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, paramount, street fighter

Street Fighter Trailer Released, And It Is As Bonkers As You Thought

Paramount has its presentation at CinemaCon today, but ahead of that they have released the full trailer for Street Fighter.

Article Summary The full Street Fighter trailer is out, showcasing a wild, joke-filled action montage you can't miss.

Street Fighter hits theaters in October, delivering laughs, nostalgia, and intense fight scenes.

The new trailer is packed with easter eggs for Street Fighter fans and a star-studded cast lineup.

Expect a modern, over-the-top action flick that rivals Mortal Kombat in sheer energy and style.

Street Fighter is hitting theaters in October, and as promised yesterday, the full trailer was released this morning. Basically a two-minute and change fight montage, this appears to be a joke-a-minute action fest that will tickle both your comedy gene and satisfy your hunger for violence. I lost count of how many easter eggs for fans there are. The film stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa. It is directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson.

Street Fighter And Mortal Kombat In The Same Year? Who Would Have Thought It

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER! Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

This is some strange cocktail of modern and 2004 action film, and I think this trailer completely sold me. My heart will always belong to Mortal Kombat, but one of my favorite things to do is to head to the theater, grab some popcorn and M&M's to mix together and a large drink, and watch a really fun action film. And Street Fighter looks like a big, colorful, fun action movie. The only thing missing is Jason Statham with some ridiculous name wrecking people. Maybe he cameos.

Street Fighter is releasing in theaters on October 16. It can't come soon enough.

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