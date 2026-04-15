Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: aunt may, carnage, Death Spiral, mary jane, peter parker, Torment, Uncle Ben

A New Amazing Spider-Man Costume In Venom #257 (Spoilers)

A New Amazing Spider-Man Costume In Venom #257... and is Aunt May really his biological mother? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man debuts a striking new costume in Venom #257's Death Spiral storyline

Major twist teases Aunt May may actually be Peter Parker's biological mother

Carnage and Spiral Torment target Peter's family, forcing shocking alliances

Upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #27 promises explosive Death Spiral conclusion

Today sees the publication of Venom #257 by Charles Soule, Javier Pina and Jesus Saiz, the latest chapter in the Death Spiral storyline that has seen the family line serial killer Spiral Torment host the serial killing symbiote Carnage, going after Peter Parker's Aunt May and Anna Watson's Aunt Anna.

There is an issue here, Aunt May is not part of Peter Parker's bloodline, and previous issues – and this issue – have established how important this is, Paul Raban having to plead to Torment to consider him a family member to Dylan Brock, sacrificing his life to give Dylan a chance to escape. But Aunt May was already on Torment's spiral of targets. And both make it onto the Mark Bagley Classified Target cover.

Anna is Mary Jane's father's sister, a direct bloodline. May is the wife of Ben Parker, the brother of Richard Parker, Peter's father. Not a direct bloodline. Or so we thought. Bleeding Cool has been considering that it may be revealed that Aunt May is actually Peter Parker's biological mother, reviving the plans from the Mark Millar Marvel comic book Trouble. That Richard Parker and May had an affair, May gave birth to Peter, but he was raised by Richard and Mary until their deaths, when May and Ben adopted him. There is an upcoming issue called "The Talk" with May and Ben on the cover. And it may be Death Spiral that revealed the links, as well as an unknown cousin. Most families have these kinds of revelations by going on websites and sending in a sample of saliva. In the Marvel Universe, you are attacked by a stacked-up symbiote serial killer.

However, it seems that their brands of mass murder are a little incompatible. And Peter Parker knows all about incompatible relationships. Point taken, Mary Jane Watson has been Venom for over a year now.

But needs must in a pinch. And anyone who has seen the cover of next week's Amazing Spider-Man #27 may have an inkling of what is coming.

As Torment and Carnage break up, Peter Parker is seriously injured and Carnage is on its last legs…

Any port in a storm, I guess… I wonder if someone will need to have a talk with Peter Parker about this as well? Venom #257 by Charles Soule, Javier Pina and Jesus Saiz is published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #257 by Charles Soule, Javier Pina, Jesus Saiz

DEATH SPIRAL PART EIGHT! Anna Watson and May Parker are caught in the Death Spiral, and their only hope is…Flash Thompson?! Will Spider-Man and Venom save the day, or will MJ and Peter's old wounds create a new tragedy? And where's Carnage in all this? Even when you find out – you STILL won't believe it! 4/15/26

DEATH SPIRAL PART EIGHT! Anna Watson and May Parker are caught in the Death Spiral, and their only hope is…Flash Thompson?! Will Spider-Man and Venom save the day, or will MJ and Peter's old wounds create a new tragedy? And where's Carnage in all this? Even when you find out – you STILL won't believe it! 4/15/26 Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez, Francesco Manna

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION! Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE… 4/22/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!