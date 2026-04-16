Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Lady Deadpool Returns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Lady Deadpool from the comics

Article Summary Lady Deadpool returns to Marvel Legends with her updated 6-inch comic-accurate action figure.

The figure features premium articulation, the new female body mold, and classic weapons—Uzis and katanas.

Inspired by Wanda Wilson’s Deadpool Corps adventures, perfect for comic and MCU collectors alike.

Pre-orders for Lady Deadpool are live now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, set for a Summer 2026 release.

Hasbro has been going strong with its Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends collection lately. However, they are changing this up by adding some comic book flair to your Deadpool Corps collection with Wanda Wilson. Lady Deadpool debuted in Marvel Comics with Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 back in 2010. She comes from an alternate reality within the Marvel multiverse and is the female counterpart to Wade Wilson. Just like Wade, she possesses accelerated healing, combat skills, and a pure, unadulterated sense of humor.

Hasbro is now bringing her back with an updated sculpt for the new Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure wave. Her design mirrors Deadpool's iconic red suit, but with more hair and just the right amount of weapons to get the job done. Lady Deadpool will be featured on the new female Marvel Legends body with ab-crunch elements, and will come with two Uzis and two katanas. This figure will surely enhance both MCU and comic book displays, and pre-orders for Marvel Comics Lady Deadpool are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Lady Deadpool

"In an alternate dimension, Wanda Wilson, Lady Deadpool, leads the resistance against General America's loyalist forces before joining the cross-dimensional capers of the Deadpool Corps. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Lady Deadpool figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Deadpool Corps and Deadpool comics."

"The Lady Deadpool action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories including 2 swords, 2 weapon accessories, and 1 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure piece. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures U.S. Agent (Force Works), Psylocke, Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes), Dark Avengers Hawkeye, and Marvel's Marrina (each sold separately, subject to availability). "

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