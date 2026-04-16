Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Rivals

Rivals Is More Ruthless Than Ever in Hulu's Season 2 Official Trailer

Returning on May 15th, Hulu released a trailer for David Tennant-starring Rivals Season 2 (with serious ruthless aggression in play).

Article Summary Rivals Season 2 returns to Hulu on May 15th, promising more ruthless showbiz power struggles.

The trailer reveals Tony Baddingham escalating the war between Corinium and Venturer.

80s glamour hides chaos as ambition shatters marriages, unleashing secrets and betrayals.

Loyalties are tested in a tense fight for control in Hulu’s award-winning British drama series.

With about a month to go until the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning series returns to Hulu, it seems the war between Corinium and Venturer that we saw go down during the first season was child's play compared to what's ahead for the second season of David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, and Bella Maclean-starring Rivals. Thankfully, you don't have to just take our word for it: Hulu released an official trailer and overview, giving us our best look yet at what's to come before May 15th.

The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, weaponizing scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?

Returning for Rivals Season 2 are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara, Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O'Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler, and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

The lineup of guest stars joining the cast this season includes Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell-Black's former show-jumping coach and mentor. In addition, Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon have joined the ensemble cast.

Hulu's Rivals, made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, author Dame Jilly Cooper, and for Disney+, Jonny Richards. Eliza Mellor returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh, and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson, and Dee Koppang O'Leary. The series is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper's bestselling "Rutshire Chronicles." The series was commissioned by VP Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason.

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