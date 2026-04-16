Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Robin (Tim Drake) Returns to McFarlane Toys with New DC Comics Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they debut new DC Comics DC Direct Page Punchers figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Tim Drake Robin figure before losing the DC license in late 2026.

The 7" Robin figure features Tim Drake’s iconic red-and-black suit and improved articulation details.

Figure set includes a collectible art card, display base, and a reprint of Teen Titans #41 comic book.

Pre-orders for this DC Comics collectible are live, priced at $27.99, with a May 2026 release date.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end in late 2026 as the DC Comics license goes from McFarlane Toys to Mattel. Their 7" figure has been a major staple of DC Comics collectibles for the past 5 years, and it will be sad to see them leave. However, that's not stopping McFarlane Toys from going out with a bang as they still have many more figures dropping throughout 2026. One of which is a brand new DC Page Punchers figure featuring Tim Drake. Tim first appeared in Batman #436 (1989), created by Marv Wolfman and Pat Broderick.

Unlike previous Robins, Tim deduced Batman and Nightwing's identities on his own, proving his intelligence and detective skills. Tim believed that Batman always needed a Robin, which led him to fully debut as the next Robin with Batman #457 (1990). McFarlane Toys is now adding Tim Drake once again to their 7" figure, like with his sleek red-and-black suit, to the DC Multiverse. This is a fun new figure that is not as bulky as the previous release and will come with a soft, good cape. Robin will come with a reprint copy of DC Comics Teen Titans #41, a display base, and a collector card. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99 with a May 2026 release date.

Robin (DC Comics – Page Punchers: Teen Titans #41 )

"Orphaned aerialist Dick Grayson was Batman's first sidekick before becoming Nightwing."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes Teen Titans #41 comic book re-print.

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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