Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Rivals

Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Rivals The Punisher Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is expanding its Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection, but bringing the world of Marvel Rivals to life in 6” form

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Marvel Legends The Punisher figure inspired by the Marvel Rivals video game.

Punisher features two head sculpts, extra hands, weapons, and blast effects for dynamic poses.

Part of the Marvel Rivals Wave 1 release, launching with Venom, Spider-Man, and Moon Knight figures.

Pre-orders begin April 22, 2026 on Hasbro Pulse, with a planned Summer 2026 release window.

Punisher stands out in Marvel Rivals as one of the more grounded characters, focusing on raw firepower and serious damage. Unlike most of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man, Frank Castle's strength comes from an arsenal of conventional weapons, delivering support and heat down range. He excels at locking down areas, punishing overextended enemies, and providing steady pressure during heated Marvel Rivals matches. Hasbro is now bringing this one-person army to life with a brand new Marvel Legends figure that is inspired by his Marvel Rivals appearance.

The Punisher is now bringing some punishment to your 6" collection with an impressive bulk sculpt that captures his fury and might from the game. He will come with two face-painted head sculpts and a pair of extra hands. Hasbro was sure to also include some weapons for Frank, with a shotgun and a pistol, as well as firing effects for both. The Punisher will be released in Wave 1 of the new Marvel Rivals Marvel Legends collection alongside Venom & Jeff the Shark, Spider-Man & Luna Snow, and Moon Knight. Pre-orders are available on Hasbro Pulse on April 22, 2026, and he is set for a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel Rivals The Punisher

"Frank Castle, or The Punisher, expertly wields a full arsenal of futuristic weapons and has a steadfast resolve to deliver justice to his enemies. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends The Punisher action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the comic book character's appearance in the Marvel Rivals video game."

"Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel Rivals action figure set comes with 9 accessories including alternate head, 2 alternate hands, 4 blast effects, and 2 weapon accessories to pose unleashing his Deliverance and Adjudication game attack abilities."

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