Posted in: Comics | Tagged: layoffs, newlitg

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2026

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the most read on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel Comics faces major layoffs, including SVP David Gabriel and key editorial staff.

Top three stories cover the Marvel layoffs, causes behind them, and industry reactions.

Dig into trending comic news, from Spider-Man to DC tributes, with a seven-year LITG roundup.

Comics birthdays and industry history round out a snapshot of the shifting comic book scene.

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the three most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we named SVP David Gabriel, executive communications director Timothy Cheng and longstanding editors Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis and Darren Shan. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings stories were the most-read stories, on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Wolverine Reveals

LITG two years ago… Mark Millar and Public Domain Superman

LITG three years ago, BORG

LITG four years ago, DC overhaul

LITG five years ago, Polaris Comes First

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And something was happening in wrestling.

LITG: Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kim DeMulder , comic book inker

, comic book inker Paul Rivoche , artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.

, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong. Steve Haynie , comics letterer

, comics letterer James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.

owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con. Andy Lee, comic book artist.

comic book artist. Adelso Corona , inker on Deadpool and Major X.

, inker on Deadpool and Major X. Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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