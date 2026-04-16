Posted in: Comics | Tagged: layoffs, newlitg
Disney's Marvel Comics Firings In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2026
Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the most read on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Marvel Comics faces major layoffs, including SVP David Gabriel and key editorial staff.
- Top three stories cover the Marvel layoffs, causes behind them, and industry reactions.
- Dig into trending comic news, from Spider-Man to DC tributes, with a seven-year LITG roundup.
- Comics birthdays and industry history round out a snapshot of the shifting comic book scene.
Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the three most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we named SVP David Gabriel, executive communications director Timothy Cheng and longstanding editors Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis and Darren Shan. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Disney's Marvel Comics Firings stories were the most-read stories, on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Three Editors At Marvel Comics Laid Off, As Well As Comms Director
- David Gabriel, SVP Of Marvel Comics, Has Gone After 23 Years
- I Just Talked To Marvel About How And Why Layoffs Are Happening
- A New Amazing Spider-Man Costume In Venom #257 (Spoilers)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Cast Officially Announced
- The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Today Absolute Batman #19 Gives Us Its Gwen Stacy Moment (Spoilers)
- CinemaCon 2026: Universal And Focus Features Presentation Liveblog
- Superman Unlimited #12 Spoilers: The Super Sons, Together, Right Ages
- DC's Tribute To Tatjana Wood In Today's Comics
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Javier Pulido Comes To Image For Assorted Crisis Events, And Then…
- Sean Edgar, The New Director Of Comics & Collectibles At Kickstarter
- Anything Trump Can Do, The Matriarch Can Do Better In Wonder Woman #32
- Marvel's Tribute To Sal Buscema In Today's Comic Books
- Franklin Richards: Mutant? In The Daily LITG, 15th of April 2026
LITG one year ago, Ultimate Wolverine Reveals
- Ultimate Wolverine Reveals Jean Grey & Charles Xavier Fate (Spoilers)
- The Equalizer: Here's Our S05E15 "Deceptions" Preview, Season 5 Update
- Comic Store In Your Future, As Marvel Comics Gives Up On The Beef
- Ryan Reynolds Makes Amends for D&W Diss for Rob McElhenney's Birthday
- Superior Avengers And Capitalism In One World Under Doom (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who S02E02 "Lux": An Exhilarating Disney Era-Defining Episode
- The Rhino Lives in Seinfeld's New York Apartment in Amazing Spider-Man
- Godzilla vs. The Incredible Hulk #1 Preview: Smashzilla Showdown
- Matlock: Why Wait Until Thursday? Our Early Season 1 Finale Preview
- Garth Ennis & Becky Cloonan's The War, Out Of Hello Darkness
- IDW Does An Exclusive Digital Comics Deal With Webtoon
- The British Academy Showcase An Anti-AI Comics Workshop This Summer
- Tommy Greenwald Adds Imperfect Season Graphic Novel To Game Changer
- The Cost of Tariffs on Board Games, Dolls, Cards & Role Playing Games
- Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis by Gail Simone & Federico Bertoni
- SCOOP: Blink And You'll Miss It by Ethan S Parker from Boom Studios
- Seinfeld's Flat in Amazing Spider-Man- The Daily LITG, 14th April 2025
LITG two years ago… Mark Millar and Public Domain Superman
- Mark Millar To Publish Public Domain Superman Comics – Did DC Say No?
- Dick Grayson Dressed As Batgirl & Vice Versa? Nightwing #113 Spoilers
- Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Graphic Novel, We Called Them Giants
- NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PunkTurtles 4-Pack
- Marvel Turns Peter Parker Into Green Goblin In Amazing Spider-Man #50
- Wonder Woman #8 Preview: Wonder Woman Gets Gaslit
- Nightwing & Batgirl Swap Clothes in The Daily LITG, 14th April, 2024
- Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden Viewing Guide
- Saturday Night Live Sees SNL Cast, Ryan Gosling Breaking Big: Review
- Rob Liefeld and Cathy Christian's Avengelyne Explodes on eBay
- Marv Wolfman Returns To Nightwing This Tuesday… Literally (Spoilers)
- Madisynn Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut This Week In What If Venom #3
LITG three years ago, BORG
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
- Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
- Dawn Of DC Primer Special Edition To Include 2023 Secret Files
- McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
- Page One From Batman #900, Will This Change Batman Forever? Spoilers
- Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon
- Superman Gossip – Revealing A Secret Identity (Spoilers)
- NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set
- Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise
- Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy
- The Green Turtle Fights the War in Blazing Comics, up for Auction
- Mike Grover Auctions Deeply Dave Webcomic For Print to Henry Holt
- Now Bad Idea Is Doing Trading Cards – But Only for Donuts
- Sheena's Legacy and Marvel's Lorna, the Jungle Queen, at Auction
- A Very Early Alex Toth Green Lantern in All-American Comics #92
- Will Eisner's Uncle Sam in National Comics #3 in the Philippines
- Batman #900 In The Daily LITG, 15th April 2023
LITG four years ago, DC overhaul
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
- What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
- DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
- DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022
- Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- Dark Horse Plans 650+ Page Halo Comics Collection
- Grant Morrison's First Novel, Luda, To Be Published By Del Rey
- DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor Wants DC to Be More Like Marvel
- Marvel Prepares Comic Shops With Details Of Free Fortnite Downloads
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
- Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
- Frank Miller 3 Year Exclusive With FanExpo – Aside From SDCC & NYCC
- Gregg Katzman Leaves Valiant, Nic Osborn Promoted, Cody White Joins
- The Hollow, New YA Horror Graphic Novel by Che Grayson & Taylor Keith
- Liam Sharp's Starhenge (Finally) From Image Comics In July
- Obi-Wan The Clone Trooper in Marvel Star Wars July 2022 Solicitations
- Flash Facts In The Daily LITG, 15th of April 2022
LITG five years ago, Polaris Comes First
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
- Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
- New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
- X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
- Andrew Wheeler, DC Comics & The Future Of JLQ – Justice League Queer
- Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
- Team GO Rocket Teaser Removed From Pokemon GO Blog Post
- The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
- Not On The Boat Or The Street – Secrets In Batman/Catwoman Special
- Dark Horse Recalls And Reprints Jenny Zero #1, Goes To $30 on eBay
- Printwatch: Department Of Truth, Nottingham and Home #1 New Printings
- Image to Publish The Art Of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe
- Brave And The Bold #72 Featuring Wild Flash/Spectre Cover On Auction
- Eve #1 Outsells Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future
- Batman #202 On Auction Today At ComicConnect Today
- Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: AWA Unveils Variant Cover
- Batman #1 CCG 8.0 Already Over Half A Million At Auction
- DC Delays Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez' Superman Story Again
- Vote, Vote Vote For Krakoa in the Daily LITG, 15th April 2021
LITG six years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators
And something was happening in wrestling.
- WWE: Alexa Bliss Schools Ronda Rousey on Wrestling Industry
- Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes
LITG: Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kim DeMulder, comic book inker
- Paul Rivoche, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.
- Steve Haynie, comics letterer
- James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.
- Andy Lee, comic book artist.
- Adelso Corona, inker on Deadpool and Major X.
- Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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