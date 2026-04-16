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Disney's Marvel Comics Firings In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2026

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the most read on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Marvel Comics faces major layoffs, including SVP David Gabriel and key editorial staff.
  • Top three stories cover the Marvel layoffs, causes behind them, and industry reactions.
  • Dig into trending comic news, from Spider-Man to DC tributes, with a seven-year LITG roundup.
  • Comics birthdays and industry history round out a snapshot of the shifting comic book scene.

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings-related stories were the three most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we named SVP David Gabriel, executive communications director Timothy Cheng and longstanding editors Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis and Darren Shan. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2026
Amazing Spider-Man by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos (2013)

Disney's Marvel Comics Firings stories were the most-read stories, on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Three Editors At Marvel Comics Laid Off, As Well As Comms Director
  2. David Gabriel, SVP Of Marvel Comics, Has Gone After 23 Years
  3. I Just Talked To Marvel About How And Why Layoffs Are Happening
  4. A New Amazing Spider-Man Costume In Venom #257 (Spoilers)
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum Cast Officially Announced
  6. The Conspiracy At The Heart Of Absolute Batman, Revealed (Spoilers)
  7. Today Absolute Batman #19 Gives Us Its Gwen Stacy Moment (Spoilers)
  8. CinemaCon 2026: Universal And Focus Features Presentation Liveblog
  9. Superman Unlimited #12 Spoilers: The Super Sons, Together, Right Ages
  10. DC's Tribute To Tatjana Wood In Today's Comics

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Wolverine Reveals

  1. Ultimate Wolverine Reveals Jean Grey & Charles Xavier Fate (Spoilers)
  2. The Equalizer: Here's Our S05E15 "Deceptions" Preview, Season 5 Update
  3. Comic Store In Your Future, As Marvel Comics Gives Up On The Beef
  4. Ryan Reynolds Makes Amends for D&W Diss for Rob McElhenney's Birthday
  5. Superior Avengers And Capitalism In One World Under Doom (Spoilers)
  6. Doctor Who S02E02 "Lux": An Exhilarating Disney Era-Defining Episode
  7. The Rhino Lives in Seinfeld's New York Apartment in Amazing Spider-Man
  8. Godzilla vs. The Incredible Hulk #1 Preview: Smashzilla Showdown
  9. Matlock: Why Wait Until Thursday? Our Early Season 1 Finale Preview
  10. Garth Ennis & Becky Cloonan's The War, Out Of Hello Darkness
  11. IDW Does An Exclusive Digital Comics Deal With Webtoon
  12. The British Academy Showcase An Anti-AI Comics Workshop This Summer
  13. Tommy Greenwald Adds Imperfect Season Graphic Novel To Game Changer
  14. The Cost of Tariffs on Board Games, Dolls, Cards & Role Playing Games
  15. Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Nemesis by Gail Simone & Federico Bertoni
  16. SCOOP: Blink And You'll Miss It by Ethan S Parker from Boom Studios
  17. Seinfeld's Flat in Amazing Spider-Man- The Daily LITG, 14th April 2025

LITG two years ago… Mark Millar and Public Domain Superman

Mark Millar and Public Domain Superman in The Daily LITG, 15th April, 2024

  1. Mark Millar To Publish Public Domain Superman Comics – Did DC Say No?
  2. Dick Grayson Dressed As Batgirl & Vice Versa? Nightwing #113 Spoilers
  3. Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans' Graphic Novel, We Called Them Giants
  4. NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PunkTurtles 4-Pack
  5. Marvel Turns Peter Parker Into Green Goblin In Amazing Spider-Man #50
  6. Wonder Woman #8 Preview: Wonder Woman Gets Gaslit
  7. Nightwing & Batgirl Swap Clothes in The Daily LITG, 14th April, 2024
  8. Billy Joel: The 100th &#8211; Live at Madison Square Garden Viewing Guide
  9. Saturday Night Live Sees SNL Cast, Ryan Gosling Breaking Big: Review
  10. Rob Liefeld and Cathy Christian's Avengelyne Explodes on eBay
  11. Marv Wolfman Returns To Nightwing This Tuesday… Literally (Spoilers)
  12. Madisynn Makes Her Marvel Comics Debut This Week In What If Venom #3

LITG three years ago, BORG

Countdown to
CBS
  1. Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
  2. Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
  3. Dawn Of DC Primer Special Edition To Include 2023 Secret Files
  4. McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
  5. Page One From Batman #900, Will This Change Batman Forever? Spoilers
  6. Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon
  7. Superman Gossip – Revealing A Secret Identity (Spoilers)
  8. NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set
  9. Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise
  10. Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy
  11. The Green Turtle Fights the War in Blazing Comics, up for Auction
  12. Mike Grover Auctions Deeply Dave Webcomic For Print to Henry Holt
  13. Now Bad Idea Is Doing Trading Cards – But Only for Donuts
  14. Sheena's Legacy and Marvel's Lorna, the Jungle Queen, at Auction
  15. A Very Early Alex Toth Green Lantern in All-American Comics #92
  16. Will Eisner's Uncle Sam in National Comics #3 in the Philippines
  17. Batman #900 In The Daily LITG, 15th April 2023

LITG four years ago, DC overhaul

DC Comics Publishing Numbers Will Be Cut From 20-25%
DC Comics logo
  1. DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
  3. What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
  4. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
  5. DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
  6. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  7. Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
  8. DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022
  9. Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"
  10. Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
  11. Dark Horse Plans 650+ Page Halo Comics Collection
  12. Grant Morrison's First Novel, Luda, To Be Published By Del Rey
  13. DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor Wants DC to Be More Like Marvel
  14. Marvel Prepares Comic Shops With Details Of Free Fortnite Downloads
  15. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
  16. Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
  17. Frank Miller 3 Year Exclusive With FanExpo – Aside From SDCC & NYCC
  18. Gregg Katzman Leaves Valiant, Nic Osborn Promoted, Cody White Joins
  19. The Hollow, New YA Horror Graphic Novel by Che Grayson & Taylor Keith
  20. Liam Sharp's Starhenge (Finally) From Image Comics In July
  21. Obi-Wan The Clone Trooper in Marvel Star Wars July 2022 Solicitations
  22. Flash Facts In The Daily LITG, 15th of April 2022

LITG five years ago, Polaris Comes First

Polaris Comes First - The Daily LITG, 15th April 2021
Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 15th April 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
  2. Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
  3. New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
  4. X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
  5. Andrew Wheeler, DC Comics & The Future Of JLQ – Justice League Queer
  6. Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
  7. Team GO Rocket Teaser Removed From Pokemon GO Blog Post
  8. The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
  9. Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
  10. Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
  11. Not On The Boat Or The Street – Secrets In Batman/Catwoman Special
  12. Dark Horse Recalls And Reprints Jenny Zero #1, Goes To $30 on eBay
  13. Printwatch: Department Of Truth, Nottingham and Home #1 New Printings
  14. Image to Publish The Art Of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe
  15. Brave And The Bold #72 Featuring Wild Flash/Spectre Cover On Auction
  16. Eve #1 Outsells Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future
  17. Batman #202 On Auction Today At ComicConnect Today
  18. Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: AWA Unveils Variant Cover
  19. Batman #1 CCG 8.0 Already Over Half A Million At Auction
  20. DC Delays Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez' Superman Story Again
  21. Vote, Vote Vote For Krakoa in the Daily LITG, 15th April 2021

LITG six years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And something was happening in wrestling.

  1. WWE: Alexa Bliss Schools Ronda Rousey on Wrestling Industry
  2. Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
  3. Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
  6. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
  8. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  9. Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
  10. "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes

LITG: Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kim DeMulder, comic book inker
  • Paul Rivoche, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.
  • Steve Haynie, comics letterer
  • James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.
  • Andy Lee, comic book artist.
  • Adelso Corona, inker on Deadpool and Major X.
  • Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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