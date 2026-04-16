Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bill everett, carmine infantino, chris claremont, don mcgregor, doug moench, dracula, Ernie Chan, Esteban Maroto, gardner fox, Gerry Conway, gil kane, jim steranko, john romita, marv wolfman, Pablo Marcos, Rich Buckler, roy thomas, stan lee, steve gerber, Tom Palmer, Tom Sutton, tony isabella, Vampire Tales

Dark Horse, The Latest Comics Publisher To Do Marvel's Job For Them

Dark Horse, the latest comics publisher to do Marvel's job for them with The Best Of Marvel's Vampire Tales, out in August

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics teams up with Marvel to publish The Best Of Marvel's Vampire Tales in August 2026.

This archival hardcover spotlights classic Marvel horror stories from Vampire Tales magazine's early years.

Features iconic characters like Morbius, Blade, Lilith, and Satana in their original 1970s stories.

Includes work by comics legends such as Chris Claremont, Marv Wolfman, and Gil Kane in a 360-page edition.

Scholastic, Joe's Books, Viz, IDW, Skybound, Fantagraphics, Clover Press, Abrams Books and now Dark Horse Comics, the latest publisher happy to publish Marvel Comics titles that Marvel Comics either doesn't want to or doesn't see a market for. Or at this stage, doesn't have the manpower for. But they are happy to take a considerable license fee… and so we have The Best Of Marvel's Vampire Tales from Dark Horse Comics in August 2026.

"In a celebration of the history of Marvel Horror comes The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One, the first in a series of Dark Horse collaborations with Marvel Comics to excavate the hidden corners of the Marvel Universe and re-present its most ghoulish tales in beautiful archival hardcover editions. Helmed by comics historians Chris Ryall and John Lind, alongside designer Chris Shadoian, the oversized collection will feature full-color reproductions of the covers of Vampire Tales, along with a brand-new introduction and countless stories from one of the magazines that ignited a new horror-comics boom for Marvel.

"One of the black-and-white horror anthologies debuted by Marvel Comics in 1973, Vampire Tales, included stories of bloodsucking fiends as both heroes, villains, and anti-heroes, involving fan-favorites like the reluctant monster Morbius, the Living Vampire; the first solo tales featuring Blade the Vampire Slayer; and Dracula's daughter, the ever-lethal Lilith. Vampire Tales magazine also introduced the comic-book world to Satana, the Devil's Daughter, and her introductory stories are also in this first volume. Now, fans will experience these stories again in archival size and style completing any horror collection.

The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One contains stories from the first six issues of the magazine, including those by Alfredo Alcala, Rich Buckler, Ernie Chan, Chris Claremont, Gerry Conway, Bill Everett, Gardner Fox, Steve Gerber, Carmine Infantino, Tony Isabella, Gil Kane, Stan Lee, Don McGregor, Pablo Marcos, Esteban Maroto, Doug Moench, Tom Palmer, John Romita, Jim Steranko, Tom Sutton, Roy Thomas, Marv Wolfman, and more.

The Best of Marvel's Vampire Tales Volume One, 360-page (8.375×10.875") hardcoveris out on the 18th of August 2026 for $65.

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