Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adam hughes, Allison Sohn

Adam Hughes, Cancelling Store Signings & Appearances After Diagnosis

Comic book creator Adam Hughes is cancelling all his store signings and appearances after a recent diagnosis

Article Summary Adam Hughes cancels all store signings and appearances following a Stage 3C colorectal cancer diagnosis

Allison Sohn shares updates on Adam’s health and upcoming treatment, asking for fans’ patience and support

Comic creators like J Scott Campbell and Gail Simone express support and encouragement for Hughes

Hughes is renowned for Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Justice League, and his work in character design for Marvel

Allison Sohn, comic book creator and wife of fellow comic book creator, Adam Hughes posted the following news to their Facebook page earlier in the week, saying;

"I'm sorry to have to announce that due to some unexpected health complications (understatement of the year, btw) Adam will be cancelling his upcoming store signing at Aw Yeah Comics in New York. We're really sorry. We'd been looking forward to visiting Marc Hammond and the shop for ages. Thanks in advance for being so understanding. I'm looking into how we can try and still make buying your copy of Adam's cover from Aw Yeah a special experience. More information in the coming days."

As well as a "photo of extra pathetic hospitalized Adam with our 7 day old puppy Neville for attention. And yeah, I smuggled a newborn puppy into the hospital. Don't you judge me, Earl." Then today she posted the full news on their website, saying;

"I recently posted on Adam's Facebook page that due to a health emergency, Adam was cancelling his upcoming appearance in New York. For the foreseeable future, we are canceling all appearances. There's no nice way to say this, so I'm just gonna spit out. Without going into excessive detail, the situation is as follows: Adam has had a large mass removed from his lower GI tract. The biopsy revealed that he has Stage 3C colorectal cancer. Google it." "People have recovered from this and worse. Adam is looking forward to being one of those people. The initial surgery was very successful. Adam will start chemotherapy within the next couple of weeks. We cannot properly anticipate how this will affect his ability to work. We're taking things one day at a time, one doctor appointment at a time. If you have been emailing Adam or myself and not gotten a response, we beg your forgiveness and your patience." "We're trying to cope not just with this, but also a brand new puppy. He was born on April 1st (no joke) and mom is recovering from a c-section. Our oldest dog Potter was also recently diagnosed with — you guessed it — cancer. In short, it's a lot. Adam is focused on healing from surgery and preparing for the fight ahead. I'm focused on overseeing that, making sure that Adam has everything he needs to be successful in his battle, and every other thing going on here. "We appreciate everyone's patience, messages of well wishes, prayers, and good thoughts. I will try and keep everyone updated; the best source for that will be the Adam's website, his Patreon page, and Facebook. Love to you all from Adam and myself, five crazy old English sheepdogs, and a couple of very excellent cats. — Allison"

There were many comments of concern and well-wishes from comic book creators across the industry, including J Scott Campbell, Laura Martin, Gail Simone, Bob Layton, Eric Powell, Karl Kesel, Christos Gage, Dan Panosian, Mahmad Asrar, Drew Bittner, Brent Schooner, and Alex Sinclair. But one exchange of note may sum up the spirit of things at Casa Hughes, as comic book creator Frank Cho offered his own thoughts;

Frank Cho: Sending positive thoughts and energy to you both. Hang in there, Adam. You got this.

Sending positive thoughts and energy to you both. Hang in there, Adam. You got this. Allison Sohn: you gonna offer to punch him in the colon the way you offered to punch me in the uterus? Seems only fair…

you gonna offer to punch him in the colon the way you offered to punch me in the uterus? Seems only fair… Frank Cho: I'll gladly fist him in the colon… Wait. That came out wrong.

I'll gladly fist him in the colon… Wait. That came out wrong. Allison Sohn: I'm fairly certain it went in wrong…

Adam Hughes is one of the best-known living comic creators, including The Maze Agency Wonder Woman, Catwoman and Justice League America. He co-founded Gaijin Studios, co-created Dark Horse's Ghost series and drew Before Watchmen: Dr Manhattan. He both wrote and drew Archie Comics' Betty & Veronica miniseries and Hellboy: Krampusnacht, before focusing on character design and concept art for Marvel Studios Animation, and becoming one of the most popular cover artiosts in the industry.



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