Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, ABsolute Robins

We Now Know Which Absolute Robins Are Which In Absolute Batman #20

We now know which Absolute Robins are which in new covers to Absolute Batman #20 #absolutebatman

DC Comics has just released more cardstock variant covers for Absolute Batman #20, going to FOC next week, showing the new Absolute Robins next to their mecha power suits, courtesy of their mentor and sponsor, Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker. So now we know which is which.

With Dick Grayson by Kyuyong Eom, Jason Todd by Nick Robles, Tim Drake by Javier Rodriguez, Stephanie Brown by Rickie Yagawa and Alex Sinclair, and Duke Thomas by Jahnoy Lindsay. And there are also retailer-exclusive covers by Dexter Soy, Davide Paratore for Comic Grail Vault (standard 1000, foil 1000), Mike Mayhew for his own studio, Don Aguillo for Comic Verse KSA, Godtail for Gotham Central Comics, Miguel Mercado for Unknown Comics, featuring them all.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 CVR D KYUYONG EOM ROBINS DICK GRAYSON CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 CVR F NICK ROBLES ROBINS JASON TODD CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 CVR G JAVIER RODRIGUEZ ROBINS TIM DRAKE CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 CVR H RICKIE YAGAWA ALEX & SINCLAIR ROBINS STEPHANIE BROWN CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 CVR I JAHNOY LINDSAY ROBINS DUKE THOMAS CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $5.99 FOC Date: 4/20/2026 In-Store Date: 5/13/2026

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