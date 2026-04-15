Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, dan slott, Jonathan Kent, super sons, Superman Unlimited

Superman Unlimited #12 Spoilers: The Super Sons, Together, Right Ages

Superman Unlimited #12 Spoilers: The Super Sons, Together, at the Right Ages, but Maybe Not What You Were Hoping For...

Article Summary The Super Sons reunite at their classic young ages in Superman Unlimited #12 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer.

Both kid and teen versions of Jonathan Kent appear, exploring timelines before and after his age-up.

Damian Wayne’s reaction to the reunion is classic, adding tension as the Super Sons partnership shifts.

A special gift from Jon Kent to his younger self hints at big changes in the ongoing Super Sons saga.

In 2017, DC Comics launched a new version of the Super Sons, with the thirteen-year-old Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, and the ten-year-old Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, spinning out of the Superman and Batman comic books that featured both characters, led by Peter Tomasi and Patrick Gleason. A number of series proved popular, but the decision to age Jonathan Kent to a seventeen-year-old stymied the partnership somewhat, and then Damian Wayne turned fifteen himself. Well, Dan Slott promised the return of The Super Sons, and he delivered…

Superman Unlimited #12 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer, published today sees Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, two of him. One as the young man he is now, posing as Tomorrow Man, the other as the kid before he was whisked away to the other side of the galaxy and aged up. And travelling to a different time again…

The time when the young Jonathan Kent has been whisked away but not yet returned as a Young Adult, so Damian is still a little younger as well. This is what everyone wanted, right?

Jon Kent giving his younger self Jonathan Kent a very special present. But not everyone is down with that…

Some people can't help looking a gift Kryptonian in the mouth. Damian Wayne, what are you up to.

Bloody hell, Damian. There's just no pleasing some people… Superman Unlimited #12 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer

Superman Unlimited #12 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer

Little (super) boy lost! Tomorrow Man has a shocking surprise for Lois Lane. His name is Jon Kent, and he's just a little boy. The Reign of the Superboys continues!(And, possibly…the reign of a super…monkey?)

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