Rick And Morty's Time Zoo Tops Oni Press February 2023 Solicits

Oni Press publishes three Rick & Morty comics in their February 2023 solicits and solicitations, the new ongoing series, the Cthulhu crossover and a new comic in which the Sanchez family are captured in a Time Zoo and have to rely on Summer to save them. Zachary Sterling's Punch Up gets the Free Comic Book Day treatment. As well as Jed McGowan's My Life Among Humans, Hustle And Heart Foretold by Heath Amodio, Justin Mason, Angelo Razzano, Marcelo Salaza and more Pink Lemonade. Take a peek

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS TIME ZOO #1 CVR A MURPHY

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221543

DEC221544 – RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS TIME ZOO #1 CVR B FRIDOLFS – 4.99

(W) Jake Goldman (A) Kazunori Ito, Crank! (A / CA) Phil Murphy

Rick and Morty realize that nothing has really changed for them over the past couple of years. In fact, it seems like the world is still the same. No new music genres. Or movie stars. Or video games. And that cheese in the fridge is getting real weird.

When Rick and the entire Smith family realize they're trapped in a Time Zoo, it's up to Summer to save the day. No, really. Summer has to save the family.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY #2 CVR A STRESING (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221545

DEC221546 – RICK AND MORTY #2 CVR B ELLERBY (MR) – 3.99

DEC221547 – RICK AND MORTY #2 CVR C TBD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Alex Firer (A) Andrew Dalhouse, Crank!, Fred Stressing (CA) Fred Stresing

When the Goldenfolds invade, Rick takes himself out of the equation. But with the addition of Mr. Sanchez and the subtraction of Rick's problem-solving science, what are the odds… hang on, wait. It's-it's about math, OK!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #3 CVR A LITTLE

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221548

DEC221549 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #3 CVR B CANNON – 3.99

DEC221550 – RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #3 CVR C LEE – 3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Leonardo Ito, Crank! (CA) Troy Little

Pnakotus, the glittering, triumphant city of the Yith, is populated by the greatest minds of all time, including some rude new guy who won't get with the program. Who wouldn't want to spend eternity in this idyllic, definitely-not-hiding-anything intellectual utopia?

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE TP VOL 03

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221551

(W) Michael Tanner (A) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (CA) Francois Vigneault

It's the mayhem-packed finale of Orcs in Space! After defeating Smedlar the World-Basher and kinda saving the galactigon, the orcs get no respect! When their old enemies the Space Rats and StarBleep threaten their homeworld, D.O.N.A. brings the orcs back to crusty ol' Muckball. The adventuring party grows when that paragon of orcitude, Mergon Thunderhoof, joins a deadly quest to find the one thing that can save their world. If they fail, this is the end of orc civilization! And that's probably bad…right?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

FCBD 2023 PUNCH UP! PREVIEW

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC220035

(W) Zachary Sterling (A) Crank! (CA) Zachary Sterling

The Wide Plains Fighting Tournament is finally here, and orphan Pitch will do whatever it takes to convince his idol-and possible father-fighter Sonny Han to compete alongside him in the Free Comic Book Day sneak peek of Zachary Sterling's upcoming shonen manga adventure Punch Up! Vol. 1.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

MY LIFE AMONG HUMANS HC

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221540

(W) Jed McGowan (A / CA) Jed McGowan

A nameless alien data compiler comes to Earth to study humans, setting up shop on the outskirts of a small desert community in North America. Working under forced labor, it must watch humans in complete secrecy while sending regular reports to its manager back home. Using spore-like technology to read the minds of his hosts, the alien quickly takes a special interest in Will, one of his early subjects. That interest proves to be a problem when the alien is accidentally revealed to Will's family and it takes desperate measures to save its own life.

In doing so, it discovers a forbidden ability…it can control human minds. Now, the alien struggles to keep this secret from its manager, deal with a growing number of suspicious humans, and come to terms with its ethically questionable decisions. My Life Among Humans is a beautifully painted, evocative first graphic novel from illustrator and cartoonist Jed McGowan.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HUSTLE & HEART FORETOLD TP

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221541

(W) Heath Amodio (A) Justin Mason, Angelo Razzano, Marcelo Salaza (CA) Vicente Adriano

A year following the mysterious death of his wife, Professor Derek Flynn wakes up in the middle of a catastrophic and fatal disaster with no idea how he got there. What's more perplexing is that has become a common occurrence. Desperately, Derek reaches out to psychologist Alice Meyers seeking help with the terrifying visions that haunt his dreams – imminent disasters, both natural and manmade, that Derek now feels he is integral to. But with the FBI catching on, a manhunt begins and Derek finds himself stuck between being a "fugitive" and a "messiah." On the run in his pursuit for truth, Derek will discover there are no such things as coincidences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 21.99

INVADER ZIM BEST OF GAZ TP

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221542

(W) Jhonen Vasquez (A) Aaron Alexovich, Warren Wucinich (CA) Various

Future servants of ZIM! The stories in this collection based on the Nickelodeon TV series are about…not Zim! This Best of Gaz collection includes stories about, well, Gaz, Dib's darkly demented younger sister. See stories about alternate realities, body swaps, alien invasion, and ski trips on Meat Mountain, all (reluctantly) involving Gaz… Just don't take her pizza. Collects issues #5, 21, 39, and 44 of the Invader ZIM series.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 11.99

PINK LEMONADE #6

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC221554

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

It's dueling opening nights as PL debuts her own documentary in opposition to mogul Zavi Xarad's trademark infringement on the eve of a spectacular (and unauthorized!) new blockbuster Pink Lemonade action movie… But the forces of corporate theft are doing their best to stop our heroes: Enter DARK OJ-BOT!!! Does Pink Lemonade have what it takes to defeat a gritty reboot of her favorite hero? What do you think?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99