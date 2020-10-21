Rick Remender and Jerome Opeña's Seven To Eternity To End With #17

Image Comics has confirmed that the Seven to Eternity comic book series by writer Rick Remender and artists Jerome Opeña and Matt Hollingsworth will conclude in 2021 with Seven to Eternity #17, with an extra length issue.

"We've spent over half a decade on this series, and everyone involved has worked themselves to death to make sure we land the plane in the same high style we launched it with," said Remender. "Jerome and Matt have put an ungodly amount of love into every single panel and we are all so excited to share the final leg of the journey with our patient readers."

Seven To Eternity tells of the strange fantasy world of Zhal, where ll men have surrendered their freedom for fear; now one last free man must choose. The God of Whispers has spread an omnipresent paranoia to every corner of the kingdom of Zhal; his spies hide in every hall spreading mistrust and fear. And Adam Osidis, a dying knight from a disgraced house, must choose between joining a hopeless band of magic users in their desperate bid to free their world of the evil God, or accepting his promise to give Adam everything his heart desires.

Issue #14 beginning the final arc, will be published in November, and #15 in December. The previous issue #13, was released back in February, so folk might want to take a breath to catch up. Here are the solicitations.

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #14 CVR A OPENA & HOLLINGSWORTH (MR)

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Jerome Opena, Matt Hollingsworth

"SPRINGS OF ZHAL," Part One-The journey nears its end. Adam and The Mud King must make a final sacrifice before it does. The origin of the Springs revealed. One giant evil consumes everything, and you celebrate it excitedly.In Shops: Nov 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #15 CVR A OPENA & HOLLINGSWORTH (MR)

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Jerome Opena, Matt Hollingsworth

"SPRINGS OF ZHAL," Part Two-The Mud King reaps what he has sowed. Adam accepts his fate.

In Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99