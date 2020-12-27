Riley Rossmo's Messed-Up Gotham In Harley Quinn #1 Sneak Peek

The new Harley Quinn comic book from DC Comics in March 2021 looks like it is trying to turn Harley Quinn into a true protagonist in the classic form of the word. No longer acting as a villain, no longer acting as a reactive protagonist who finds herself in situations that she then has to deal with, this is a Harley Quinn actively seeking to clear up her messes. Which is why it's rather fun to have a "messy" artist like Riley Rossmo to draw the kind of Gotham that Harley Quinn has to clean up. Here's a look ahead at just how messy this comic book is going to be.

HARLEY QUINN #1

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

team variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO—minimum order 250 copies

blank card stock variant cover

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Ahem! You better read this closely, 'cause we've got a red-hot relaunch on our hands here—and I should know! Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I got a brand-new monthly series here with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and help the city recover from "The Joker War"!

But there's no welcoming committee waiting for me, your favorite Maid of Mischief! And between you and me, some real creeps are working to keep the city broken. We can't let that happen, can we? Rising-star writer Stephanie Phillips, my new partner in crime, takes me into a bold new era with her partner in artistic crime Riley Rossmo, who I gotta say designed a real nice new costume for me. You're not gonna wanna miss this one, folks!