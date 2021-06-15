Rob Liefeld's Early New Mutants and Cable Original Artwork Auctioned

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as a handful of pages of original Rob Liefeld artwork, including some of his earliest New Mutants artwork from #88 and #94, as well as more recent pieces from Onslaught, Deadpool, Champions, and Hawk & Dove. Get ready to see some more records broken. The auctions for New Mutants #88 artwork and Deadpool #1 and Champions #26 covers all end on Thursday, the 17th of June. While the pages from New Mutants #94, Hawk & Dove #1 #2 and Onslaught Reborn #3, and on Saturday, the 19th of June.

Rob Liefeld and Hilary Barta New Mutants #88 Story Page 14 Cable Original Art (Marvel, 1990). Fresh off of his debut in the previous issue, Cable makes a daring escape from Freedom Force, unloading a hail of bullets on Blob to discourage being followed. A pulse-pounding action page from just three issues into Liefeld's breakthrough run on the series. Crafted in Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area 10" x 15". The text is stat paste-ups with some discoloration and stat page number (18, due to ads, but story Page 14). In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld and Hilary Barta New Mutants #94 Story Page 16 Original Art (Marvel, 1990). A mere eight issues into his run, Liefeld's take on the New Mutants already feels like his groundbreaking X-Force title that would come less than a year later. Cable, Wolverine, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, Rictor, and Boom-Boom all converge on a warehouse to stop a plot by Stryfe to contaminate water supplies of major capitals of the world. The armor-clad villain crashes the scene in the last panel with his lackeys Sumo and Kamikaze, in tow. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area 10.25" x 15.5". Signed by Barta in the lower margin. The page is toned. The text is all hand-lettered paste-ups. There is production tape on the stat page number (23, due to ads, but story Page 16). In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld and Adelso Corona Hawk & Dove #2 Splash Page 18 Original Art (DC, 2011). After his turn on the Hawk and Dove mini-series and the first Hawk and Dove series, Rob Liefeld's return to these characters was much anticipated by his many fans. This great-looking splash page is from near the end of the issue. It was created in ink over a printed copy of the pencils on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". Liefeld was credited as a co-inker on this issue, so it is assumed he worked on this page also. In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld and Adelso Corona Hawk & Dove #1 Double Page Spread 16-17 Original Art (DC, 2011). After his turn on the Hawk and Dove mini-series and first regular series, Rob Liefeld's return to these characters was much anticipated by his many fans. This dynamic double-page spread shows Hank and Dawn's transformations into the costumed heroes. With art credited entirely to Liefeld, these pages are printed with Adelso Corona's name at the top, meaning he most likely provided the inks over Liefeld's printed blue lines on two conjoined Bristol boards with a combined image area of 19.25" x 14.75". Held by tape on the back and signed by Liefeld at the lower right. In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld Onslaught Reborn #3 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 2007). Onslaught has possessed the Hulk, and it's up to the Avengers to take him down! Featuring Captain America, Swordsman, Hawkeye (Wolverine), and Tigra. Created in graphite on Bristol board with an image area of approximately 10" x 15.25". Some smudging and light edge/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld Deadpool #1 Variant Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2016). Deadpool really knows how to waste ammo! The Merc with a Mouth is back for a new series with a Comicbook.com exclusive variant cover by co-creator Rob Liefeld. This image was also used for an exclusive Black and White cover. Ink over graphite and printed blue line on Image Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 17". Signed by Liefeld in the right side image area and lower-left corner. In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld Champions #26 Variant Cover X-Men Original Art (Marvel, 2019). Rob Liefeld provides a variant cover featuring the Uncanny X-Men. Wolverine, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Psylocke, Cyclops, and Jubilee act as a team in confronting an unseen threat in this dynamic piece from the Image Comics co-founder. Ink over graphite and printed blue line on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 14.5". Whiteout corrections and signed by Liefeld in the image area. In Excellent condition.