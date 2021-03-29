Rob Liefeld's New Mutants #100 Original Artwork – And An Unseen Cable

There are a couple of Rob Liefeld pages of note in the 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 from Heritage Auction. A page from the final issue of New Mutants #100 that saw the series relaunch as X-Force. And a page with Cable that Heritage was unsure of the provenance for. So I asked Rob directly, and he put me straight; it's from the comic book series Cable: First Contact, a series from 2000 that was unpublished by Marvel Comics at the time but was, instead, repurposed for X-Force in 2004. Although this page was not. Here are the two pieces, the first at auction ending at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021, and, at time of writing, with bids of $4,600. The second ends at 11:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021, and currently at $380 – though we have not identified it, it may do a little better a little sooner.

Rob Liefeld The New Mutants #100 Story Page 18 Original Art (Marvel 1988). This key page from the last issue of New Mutants sets the stage for Rob Liefeld's trailblazing X-force series that followed in its wake. Shatterstar arrives at Xavier's mansion looking for X-Men but instead finds Cannonball, Warpath, Domino, Boom Boom, and Cable. The ragtag group would go on to make up the initial core of the top-selling X-Force team. Rendered in ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15", framed and matted to an overall size of 15.25" x 21.5". Signed by Rob Liefeld in the lower margin. Production hole-punched on the side margins, and tape over the stat page number (18, but story Page 14). Includes the printed comic framed alongside the art. In Excellent condition.

Rob Liefeld – Cable Illustration Original Art (undated). A great splash page of X-Force's leader, Cable, by one of his co-creators, Rob Liefeld. Liefeld is one of the premier artists who was up there in the 90's with Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee. This is classic Liefeld art, complete with huge guns and unique perspective. Ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". There are small spots of whiteout corrections, and light handling wear. Signed in the lower right an in Excellent condition.