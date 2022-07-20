Rocketship Webcomics' First Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Leeanne M. Krecic of Let's Play and Nick Seluk of Lars the Awkward Yeti are appearing right now at the Rocketship Entertainment booth at San Diego Comic-Con throughout the weekend. It's Rocketship's first ever appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, and they have lead with the Rocketship Way Station, booth #2707, selling print graphic novels, games, and merchandise, including two exclusives from the Eisner-nominated webcomic Let's Play – the SDCC Exclusive Let's Play Coloring Book and the SDCC Exclusive Starbarks Bowser T-Shirt.

They will also have scheduled signings with creators Ryan Benjamin (Brothers Bond, Stan Lee's Genesis), Thom Zahler (Cupid's Arrows, Warning Label), Reilly Brown (Outrage), Sanford Greene (1000), Danni Shinya (Bleeding Edges), Tom Akel (Backchannel, Stan Lee's Genesis), Sherard Jackson (Darbi), Rob Feldman (Cyko KO), and Cavan Scott (Star Wars, Pacific Rim), who will have a secret project announced at the Legendary Comics panel. Maybe that Carnival Row graphic novel we were once promised? Anyway. The signing schedule will be posted at the Rocketship booth, and there will be free prints available from each of the creators while supplies last.

Additionally, Nick Seluk will do a session of free sketches of characters from Lars the Awkward Yeti and Heart & Brain and Ryan Benjamin will be live sketching characters from the upcoming Stan Lee's Genesis table top game. Finally, the Rocketship booth will feature portfolio reviews for new and aspiring artists to have their work critiqued. On Thursday the 21st from 1-2pm Tom Akel and Ryan Benjamin will be reviewing portfolios, and on Saturday the 23rd from 1-2pm Leeanne M. Krecic will review portfolios for aspiring webtoon creators. Sign up will be available at the Rocketship booth for both sessions.

In addition to its activities at the Way Station, Rocketship will be hosting its first SDCC Panel, Taking off with Rocketship Entertainment!, and Rocketship CEO & publisher Tom Akel will appear on the Kickstarter panel, Kickstarting Comics in 2022 and Beyond. Also, Ryan Benjamin will be hosting the ComicPro Bootcamp Art Demo. Just remember, they can't mention the Stan Lee NFTs in the panel headlines or descriptions...

Taking Off with Rocketship Entertainment!

Saturday, July 23rd, 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Room 23ABC

Rocketship Entertainment, the 2021 Ringo Award for Favorite Publisher, has quickly become the industry leader in publishing hit webcomics and webtoons. Hear from CEO & Publisher Tom Akel, Leeanne M. Krecic (aka "Mongie"), creator of the Eisner nominated Let's Play, New York Times bestselling author Nick Seluk (Lars the Awkward Yeti, Heart & Brain), creator of the Eisner nominated Brothers Bond, Ryan Benjamin, Eisner Award-winner Sanford Greene (1000) Thom Zahler (Cupid's Arrows, Warning Label), and Reilly Brown (Outrage) for a taste of what's coming to Rocketship in 2022 and 2023! We'll talk about the transitions from webcomics to print and back and the challenges for creators looking to find success in both mediums.

Kickstarting Comics in 2022 and Beyond!

Thursday, July 21st, 3:00 – 4:00 PM, Room 9

In 2021 comics on Kickstarter raised over $30 million and had an 86% success rate! Join Kickstarter's Director of Publishing and Comics Outreach, Oriana Leckert, Rocketship Entertainment CEO & Publisher, Tom Akel, freelance comics marketer and host, Jazzlyn Stone, creator Kayden Phoenix (A LA BRAVA), and Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz to discuss best practices, their success and failures, and what's next for crowd funded comics! Hosted by Rob Salkowitz of Forbes and ICV2.

ComicPro Bootcamp Art Demo

Saturday, July 23rd, 12:30 – 2:00 PM, Room 2

Eisner-nominated creator Ryan Benjamin (Brothers Bond, Batman, Star Wars, Suicide Squad, Stan Lee's Genesis) will give a live art demo of drawing a comic book cover. Bring your art pad and pencil, and get ready to draw along. Your art will get reviewed and corrected.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening Rocketship is co-hosting Comic Con Radio and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment's AFTERtheCON celebration at Bang Bang SD in the heart of the Gaslamp with Ryan Benjamin performing live art of characters from Stan Lee's Genesis. AFTERtheCON is a private event.