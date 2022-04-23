Writers Of Carnival Row Spin Off Comic Book Series In July 2022

I really rather enjoyed Carnival Row, the magical realist fantasy show that looks at fairy refugees in a Victorian-style world. It launched on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 which was, remarkably enough, three years ago. That was also when Legendary Comics released two spinoff comics, Carnival Row: From the Dark – a comic starring Rycroft and Carnival Row: Sparrowhawk – a comic starring Vignette. Might Legendary publishing a new Tales Of Carnival Row for July 2022 be an indication of the return of Carnivale Row for its long-awaited second series, three years later? It will be written by writers of the show CM Landrus and Charles Valasquez-Witosky, Also in July from Legendary Comics is the graphic novel Three Little Wishes by Doctor Who writer Paul Cornell and Zenith co-creator Steve Yeowell…

TALES OF CARNIVAL ROW GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

MAY221616

(W) Various (A) Giorgia Sposito

In the dark and magical world of Carnival Row, there are many stories to be told. Explore the Burgue, where war-weary humans and fae strike an uneasy peace and eke out a meager co-existence in Legendary Comics' new anthology graphic novel Tales from Carnival Row. Take a closer look at the myths and half-truths surrounding Philo, Vignette, Millworthy, Agreus, Tourmaline, and Aisling. Writers George Mann and series writers CM Landrus, Charles Valasquez-Witosky, and Jordan Criar have crafted tales that will shed light on some of the most popular characters from the neo-noir Victorian fantasy television series.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 21.99

THREE LITTLE WISHES GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

MAY221617

(W) Paul Cornell (A / CA) Steve Yeowell

Kelly Castleton is the most detail-oriented, by-the-book contract lawyer you could ever wish to have on your side – unless of course you happen to be an immortal fairy with three malicious wishes to grant! Of course the day Kelly decides to be spontaneous on one little thing, she stumbles upon an ancient magic with the power to change everything! What to do? World peace? Win back her oh-so-perfect ex? Well, if underthinking got her into this mess, her habitual overthinking should be able to get her out of it! Just wish for what you've always wanted and fairy king Oberon will give you exactly that. Exactly, to the T. What could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 21.99