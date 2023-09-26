Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: December 2023, keenspot, Roger Ahmad, Solicits, Spellweaver

Roert Ahmad's Spellweaver Comes to Keenspot December 2023 Solicits

Robert Ahmad launches a new fantasy comic book series in Keenspot's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, Spellweaver.

Robert Ahmad of Rebel Grrls is launching a new fantasy comic book series, Spellweaver, listed in Keenspot's December 2023 solicits and solicitations. Spellweaver was previously published on his Patreon page, and now coming to print for the first time courtesy of Keenspot. As well as the latest issue of Happy Astronaut by Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers.

SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR A ROBERT AHMAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT231838

OCT231839 – SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR B ROBERT AHMAD

OCT231840 – SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR C ROBERT AHMAD

OCT231841 – SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR D HOLOFOIL ROBERT AHMAD

OCT231842 – SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

OCT231843 – SPELLWEAVER #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV

(W) Robert Ahmad (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

A magical new fantasy series from the artist of Rebel Grrrls! Strange phenomena have befallen the once mighty town of Wolfguard, with reports of monstrous creatures prowling the surrounding woods and entire families disappearing from their homes. It's all the work of a dark curse from a sinister witch that the townsfolk simply call… the Witch of Wolfguard! Now it's up to a young sorceress named Cecile and her band of stragglers to find and take down this evil force, but they'll soon find that's no easy task!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

HAPPY ASTRONAUT #3 CVR A MATT RODGERS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT231835

OCT231836 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #3 CVR B SCOOT MCMAHON

OCT231837 – HAPPY ASTRONAUT #3 CVR C 8 COPY WEATHERED INCV

(W) Matt Fife (A / CA) Matt Rodgers

Finding themselves weak and abandoned, Happy and the gang beg for a ride aboard the S.S. Pungent, commanded by the malodorous Captain Dook! When Happy discovers a looming danger aboard the ship, he springs into action to save himself, his friends, and quite possibly the entire universe! Don't believe me? Pick up this issue to find out! Happy Astronaut is perfect for readers of all ages, filled with action, humor, and heart.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

