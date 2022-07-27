Rogue State Launches in Black Mask Studios October 2022 Solicits

We mentioned the Dan Diego Comic-Con launch of Rogue State by Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda from Black Mask Studios, here is the launch issue in the publisher's October 2022 solicits and solicitations as well as a Destiny, NY Halloween special.

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A / CA) Carlos Granda

What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil? What if political violence consumed the streets? And what if a raging Supreme Court, in a strict interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, legitimized and deputized all militias, transforming the entire country into a paramilitary police state?

What if a freedom fighter emerged from the chaos, raised a civilian army, and carved out a territory across the United States?… pushing out police, militias, and National Guard… enforcing its own laws… Sovereign.

What if Americans refused to be governed?

In this speculative fiction comic book series ripped from tomorrow's headlines, a mysterious figure named Vya Of Brightstars will rise from the crisis, but is she a freedom fighter or a terrorist? Either way, her rogue state will not just blaze a path across America, it will also inspire others to raise their own armies… some in solidarity, others in opposition.

"ROGUE STATE… is a genre known as 'speculative fiction.' Except that it doesn't seem as speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle)

From writer Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT, GODKILLER) and artist Carlos Granda (PIROUETTE, CALEXIT: SAN DIEGO), comes this tale of rebelling against tyranny, reconquering stolen land, punching fascists in the face, and building a better nation.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Pat Shand (A) Jeffrey Moy, R Moy (CA) Iolanda Zanfardino

Welcome to a world where magic is a real and accepted part of everyday life. Meet Meadow, a teenager attending a prophecy school in New York City to help her deal with her dark future: she has been destined to die. Meanwhile, a lovelorn barista visits a fortune teller and receives his own dark prediction. The fan-favorite slice-of-life fantasy series Destiny, NY returns with two brand-new feature-length stories in time for the spooky season. "This book is a cross between The Sopranos and Harry Potter. It's everything we never knew we wanted and now can't do without. Slamming art, masterfully written." – Pulp 716: Coffee & Comics

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 5.99