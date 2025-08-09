Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: kev f sutherland, romeo and juliet

Romeo And Juliet By Way Of Dog Man, From Kev F Sutherland

Kev F Sutherland is a comic book polyglot. He founded and put on the UK Comic Festivals between UKCAC and Thought Bubble, he's created comics for Marvel, Viz and The Beano, he put on the stage show The Sitcom Trials and adapted it for television, which he hosted, and has been performing as the Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre for decades. And in recent years, has been creating original graphic novel adaptations of Shakespeare plays, transposed across time and space. And then recently discovered that telling Shakespeare's version of Richard The Third in the fashion of Dog Man would get him thousands more readers. Now with an American agent as a result, he is doing the same again, this time to Romeo And Juliet, in the style of both Dog Man and a little bit of Bunny Vs Monkey, and planning to launch at Thought Bubble this year (now that they have let him back in). He writes;

"My latest graphic novel Romeo and Juliet is underway, my plan being to publish and launch it in time for the Thought Bubble comic festival in Harrogate in November. To which end I have set up the Kickstarter campaign, and you are invited to support the book in a number of ways. The best of which is being in the book itself. Just like I did with Richard The Third, where supporters got to appear in The Battle Of Bosworth scenes, and Midsummer Night's Dream Team, where supporters appear in the party scenes, there is the opportunity for you to feature in Romeo and Juliet itself. You can register your interest in the Kickstarter page now, with no obligation, and as soon as the campaign launches you'll be first to get the chance to bagsy your star places in the comic. Or you can just order a signed copy, as ever I'm keeping it simple and accessible to as many people as I can. Is this a dagger that I see before me? Wrong play. Don't care."

I will be getting my copy. You should too, before some enterprising American publisher rediscovers him.

