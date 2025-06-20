Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Ronda Rousey And Mike Deodato In AWA September 2025 Full Solicits

Assassin who hides her guns in her fake baby bump? Expecting The Unexpected, from Ronda Rousey & Mike Deodato in AWA September 2025 solicits

As previously crowdfunded, Ronda Rousey and Mike Deodato have a new graphic novel from AWA in their September 2025 solicits (though out in October), Expecting The Unexpected, with a hitman known as Mom, who hides guns in a fake baby bump… as well as more from Illuminatui and They Choose Violence.

EXPECTING THE UNEXPECTED GN VOL 01 (MR)

AWA

JUL250516

(W) Ronda Rousey (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Razzah

Her codename: "Mom." With a fake baby bump filled with guns, she's built a reputation as one of the deadliest hit-women on the planet. But on the verge of her big break in the criminal underworld, Mom makes a fateful decision: sleeping with a potential target (who just so happens to be a top-ranked assassin himself). What follows is a wild mashup of action, adventure, comedy, and romance as a newly pregnant Mom with a bounty on her head fights off wave-after-wave of assassins, falls in love with her baby daddy, and decides how to face her personal and professional predicament.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

ILLUMINATI #3 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

JUL250517

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Charlamagne tha God presents a dark conspiracy tale that shines a light on the most enduring conspiracy of our day. Lilly is on the trail of the mysterious group whom she suspects are behind the murder of her aspiring popstar sister. But she soon finds that they have their eye on her as well. Will the temptation of what they offer be too much for Lilly to pass up?

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #4 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

AWA

JUL250518

JUL250519 – THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #4 (OF 5) CVR B FERGUSON HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella (CA) Rahzzah

The controversial revenge thriller continues! Laneka, Deidre, and Karen's have found success in their quest to even the scales of justice. But maybe it's been a little too successful as they find that they've inspired a copycat killer. Only their counterpart isn't going after white supremacists, they're targeting black activists. And soon the trio finds that their identities aren't as secret as they think they are…

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

