Rook Exodus #7 Preview: Bloodhound's Gone Wild and Missing

Rook Exodus #7 hits stores Wednesday! The Wardens search for missing daddy Bloodhound while meeting mysterious deer guy STAG. Wildlife drama ensues!

Article Summary Rook Exodus #7 launches October 1st as the Wardens search for their missing leader, Bloodhound.

Dire Wolf’s daddy vanishes off the Wildlife Grid, prompting a hunt full of madness and mystery.

Mysterious deer warden STAG debuts, wielding secrets that threaten the very roots of the Wild.

NEW STORY ARC THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES RETURNS! The quest to save BLOODHOUND begins. Once the most respected of the Wardens, the father of Dire Wolf has disappeared—vanished off the Wildlife Grid, with whispers of madness following in his wake. Now, the remaining Wardens must band together to find him—or stop him—and the fate of Exodus is at stake. Also: meet STAG, the mysterious deer warden with knowledge that could shake the very roots of the Wild.

ROOK EXODUS #7

Image Comics

0825IM0302

0825IM0303 – Rook Exodus #7 Cover – $3.99

0825IM0304 – Rook Exodus #7 Kael Ngu Cover – $3.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

NEW STORY ARC

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES RETURNS!

The quest to save BLOODHOUND begins. Once the most respected of the Wardens, the father of Dire Wolf has disappeared—vanished off the Wildlife Grid, with whispers of madness following in his wake. Now, the remaining Wardens must band together to find him—or stop him—and the fate of Exodus is at stake. Also: meet STAG, the mysterious deer warden with knowledge that could shake the very roots of the Wild.

In Shops: 10/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

