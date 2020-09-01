Skybound/Image Comics to Publish Michelle Czajkowski Fus' Ava's Demon

Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment has announced a partnership with author and artist Michelle Czajkowski Fus to release an all new print version of her YA fantasy/sci-fi webcomic Ava's Demon.

The comic, which has gained a dedicated online fan base, follows a young girl and an ancient queen who make a pact to destroy the most powerful being in the universe. Skybound will assist in Kickstarter efforts around a special Ava's Demon: Reborn hardcover, a campaign going live on Tuesday, September 15tg. The backerkit can be found HERE.

The relationship between Czajkowski Fus and Skybound will continue through future Ava's Demon content, including a mass market paperback of Ava's Demon down the line. "I'm thrilled have finally found a great home for Ava's Demon, and I'm so excited to be able to share my life's work with more readers than ever before!" said Czajkowski Fus.

The webcomic can be found on AvasDemon.com.

Skybound Entertainment is an American multiplatform entertainment company founded by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert in 2010. Skybound is the company behind the long-running comic, The Walking Dead, Since the company's founding, Skybound has developed properties in traditional and new media, including comics, gaming, television, film, and digital media series. In 2016, Skybound Entertainment expanded internationally with the opening of Skybound North, led by former Lucasfilm Animation executive Catherine Winder. In 2018, Skybound created Skybound Games to develop video games based on its intellectual property, and Skybound Stories, a joint venture with Sky plc. Skybound's party game Superfight. kickstarted in 2013. is a game where players battle made up superheroes against each other, in ridiculous, and often heated, hypothetical arguments. In 2014 Darin Ross partnered with Skybound to publish the game. In 2017, Skybound signed a deal with Druid City Games for release of its game The Grimm Forest, which raised over $400,000 on Kickstarter.