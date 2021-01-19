Rorschach #4 Tells Captain Carnage Story From Watchmen #1 Final Page

The final page of Watchmen sees Dan Dreiberg and Laurie Juspeczyk meet up again, after learning, courtesy of Rorschach that Eddie Blake, The Comedian has been murdered, setting off the whole Watchmen storyline. But it also involves the pair reminiscing about Rorschach and their own superheroic lives, and shows the kind of contrast between the two that Zack Snyder totally failed to notice when making his movie version. And we get to hear a little about the so-called supervillain, Captain Carnage.

In today's Rorschach #4, part of the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes, we get to see that scene play out.

And we also learn why he is called Captain Carnage as well. Through a wave of planned mass slaughter and terrorism.

But it's a plan that Rorschach doesn't even address. That's not what he's here for. There is right, and there is wrong, and there is nothing in between.

The objectivist does not negotiate, does not compromise, not even in the face of Armageddon. He would have exposed Ozymandias even if it had meant the deaths of millions and world war as a result. And he killed Captain Carnage, and let the city explode, and hundreds die. But that was okay, Carnage had been punished.

Does rather underline why Rorschach is never the "good guy" in a much more obvious and unsubtle fashion that… some readers, fans and movie directors may have got from reading Watchmen.

