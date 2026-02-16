Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged:

Rory McConville & Pablo De Bonis on Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword

Rory McConville and Pablo De Bonis launch the new comic book series Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 from Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Rory McConville and Pablo de Bonis launch Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 at Dynamite in May 2026.

Sonja faces revolution in Hyboria, protecting Aretha from a blood ritual and the Brotherhood of the Rising Sun.

New allies, fierce foes, and epic swordplay await in this bold new Red Sonja ongoing comic book series.

Covers by Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and exclusive cosplay variants.

Rory McConville of King Spawn, Medieval Spawn, Judge Dredd and Terminator: Metal is the new writer for Red Sonja from Dynamite Entertainment, joined by Pablo de Bonis, in a new ongoing series, Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword, launching in May 2026. And the first of a number of Red Sonja projects launching from Dynamite in 2026.

"Know also, 'o prince, that in the self-same days that the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of Red Sonja, warrior-woman out of majestic Hyrkania." — The Nemedian Chronicles "Irish icon Rory McConville has been a rapidly rising star in comics, a key powerhouse in the revived scorching hot popularity of the Spawn mythos contributing to multiple titles, chronicling the latest cases of Judge Dredd, independent titles like Time Before Time and Write It In Blood, and has dipped his toes into the Dynamite pool co-writing The Terminator: Metal alongside Declan Shalvey. Now he's jumping headfirst into the deep end by taking on one of the publisher's crown jewels. Rory is joined in this bold new series by artist Pablo de Bonis (North End). The duo and the rest of the creative team are sharpening their swords, ready to present an all-new set of sagas starring the She-Devil. "The fiery-haired heroine of Hyrkania finds herself caught in the middle of a spring of revolution. A turbulent movement is determined to reshape all of Hyboria in their image, and have no interest in sparing anyone in their way. The She-Devil must protect the last descendant of an ancient bloodline from their scourge. The person under Sonja's protection, Aretha, is needed for a blood ritual, and Sonja sets out to try to free her from this cursed fate. Questions will arise through this latest quest that will shake the She-Devil to her core!

"I'm thrilled to be journeying to Hyboria for the She Devil's latest adventure," said writer Rory McConville. "As the series begins, Sonja is just trying to enjoy a quiet tankard of ale or three when an old ally's plea for aid pulls her into a revolutionary crisis on the brink of toppling the corrupt kingdom of Koth and unleashing dangers that could engulf all of Hyboria. I'm fortunate to be working with the incredibly talented Pablo de Bonis. When I first saw his pages, I knew readers were in for something special and I can't wait for them to join us on this quest."

Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 features the first appearance of the Brotherhood of the Rising Sun, as well as several new friends and foes of Red Sonja in her ongoing epics.

With covers from Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and cosplay from Woman of Wonder, as well as Blank Authentix and a premium blind bag.

