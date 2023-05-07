Runescape Free Comic Book Day 2023, $20 on Ebay, Spider-Man 2 is $35
They may have been free yesterday, but certain Free Comic Book Day titles are already going for a premium. So how has the aftermarket on eBay reacted? Well, you can buy/sell all 45 Free Comic Book Day comics for $75, but sellers might want to split that up somewhat.
- The Etrigan The Demon Funko POP (which wasn't free) has been selling for $40 each.
- The Spider-Man 2 #1 comic from Marvel and Sony, part of the Marvel Gamerverse with the first appearance of The Hood was spottily distributed to comic stores at the last minute, leaving many stores and customers bereft. Which is why it has sold for $35 already, despite being free in comic book stores yesterday.
- The Ant-Man & The Wasp Quantumania ant-sized Blu-Rays were given away in only 16 stores yesterday, with 800 copies between them, and have now sold for up to $50 each.
- The Runescape comic from Titan looks like the winner of the comics that were actually distributed normally, with multiple copies selling on eBay for $20.
- Spider-Man/Venom FCBD 2023 has sold for over $13. The Uncanny Avengers/X-Men FCBD 2023 has sold for over $12, as has Umbrella Academy/The Witcher from Dark Horse.
- Street Fighter 6 #0 from Udon have sold multiple copies for $12 each. The Star Trek: Day Of Blood preview from IDW has sold for over $11.
- Coming right behind is the Madballs/Garbarge Pail Kids comic from Dynamite which has sold for $10 as has The Last Comics On Earth. West of Sundown from Vault Comics sold for almost $10.
- The Valiant Shadowman: Darque Legacy comic has sold for over $8 as has The Sacrificers from Image Comics.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles FCBD 2023 and DC Comics Knight Terrors have sold copies for up to $8.
- The MMPR Ranger Academy comic from Boom has hit $7.50 as has the Animal Crossing FCBD 2023 and the Rebellion 2000AD offering.
- The Choujin X/Rooster Fighter comic from Viz Media sold for almost $7 as has the Archie Horror Cursed Library.
- The Frazettaverse #0 comic has gone for $6 as has the Nightmare Before Christmas: The Pumpkin King preview and Marvel's Voices #1
- Both Conan from Titan and Red Sonja #0 from Dynamite have sold for $5 each. As has the Dark Horse Star Wars High Republic comic, Fishflies from Image Comics, Animal Castle from Aftershock, the Dog Man/Captain Underpants comic, and the I Am Stan preview.
- The Kotto Kotorra comic has sold for $4 as well as the Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers and the Sweet Valley Twins comic has sold for $3.50