RuPaul's Drag Race's Dax ExclamationPoint On Getting It Together #3

Earlier this year, Image Comics announced Getting It Together, a new series by writers Sina Grace and Omar Spahi, artist Jenny D. Fine, colourist Mx. Struble, and letterer Sean Konot. It was billed as "a fresh, updated spin on twenty-something, found-family dramedies like Friends." Starring protagonists Lauren, Jack, Sam and Annie as they explore modern friendships in "the era of open relationships, online dating, mental health awareness." Hit by pandemic scheduling, the book was then released in October instead to… okayish reviews.

And Sina Grace has also commissioned his own variant cover for the third issue, limited to 150 copies and featuring RuPaul's Drag Race's Dax ExclamationPoint on the cover – reading a copy of the first issue. Oh and there's a back cover too.

Here's the blurb:

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant and cosplay queen extraordinaire Dax ExclamationPoint loves loves LOVES comics… and I love her! For the first time ever, a drag queen is gracing the cover of a comic book on this ultra exclusive web store variant for Getting it Together issue 3! Only 150 available! Each issue comes in a bag and board and is shipped in the ultra sturdy/ safe Gemini comics supply packaging. If you'd like Sina Grace to sign the book, please mention it in the comments during checkout :) FOR THE "SIGNED BY DAX" OPTION: Please allow an additional 3-4 weeks to receive your order for us to get everything signed at once and shipped as safely as possible. U.S. customers only.

$10 a pop. But, oh man, Joe Glass is really not going to like that last bit. The standard Getting It Together #3 came out last week.

GETTING IT TOGETHER #3 (OF 4) CVR A FINE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT200201

(W) Sina Grace, Omar Spahi (A) Mx Struble (A/CA) Jenny Fine

Sam and Jack's BFF-dom deteriorates, Lauren's band Nipslip teeters on the verge of a breakup right before their most important gig, and everyone's dealing with the poor decisions they made while drunk. Add to that, Sam's coworker Tim generously blesses the group with gifts of the psychedelic kind. What could go wrong? With another oversized issue bursting with extra story pages… a whole lot!In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99