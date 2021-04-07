Ruthye, "Your Newest Favorite DC Character" – Tom King on Supergirl

Comic book writer Tom King tweeted out the following cover to his upcoming Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 comic book with Bilquis Evely, earlier today. He tweeted "Incredible alt cover for Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #1 by Gary Frank. Meet Ruthye, your newest favorite DC character. She's got quite a future ahead of her. (Also, We've got a nice surprise coming for fans of the Frank/David Supergirl run. So this is kind of perfect.)"

The solicitation suggests that Ruthye is the "alien girl" who "seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost." And, from Tom King's account, someone who might be around for a while. And she's got a sword… just not the one from Infinite Frontier #0.

As to the Peter David/Gary Frank run on Supergirl, critically acclaimed at the time, saw a Lex Luthor-created AI merge with a human, Linda Danvers, to create Supergirl. Might some of that be echoed in the new series somehow? Here's the listing.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #1 (OF 8) CVR B GARY FRANK

(W) Tom King (A) Bilquis Evely (CA)

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core. In-Store: 6/15/2021 Retail: $4.99