Ryan Parrott Returns for Power Rangers Unlimited: Morphin Masters #1

Boom Studios is launching Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters #1 in January 2024, except it's not really. It's actually Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #116.5. But everyone loves an issue one don't they? Especially Ryan Parrott who returns for it. As it ties in with the event crossover, The Darkest Hour…

Ryan Parrott returns to Power Rangers, and is joined by co-writer Rachel Wagner (Rogue Sun), artist Daniel Bayliss (Firefly), colorist Arthur Hesli (Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1), and letterer Ed Dukeshire (Irredeemable) in the newest The Darkest Hour tie-in, POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: THE MORPHIN MASTERS #1, coming from BOOM! Studios, under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro, this winter.

Picking up right after the shocking events of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #116, an iconic returning character has entered The Grid in a desperate attempt to find the Morphin Masters and the answers they might possess.

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: THE MORPHIN MASTERS #1 features covers by Toni Infante (Sons of the Devil), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Miguel Mercado (Magic).

"I mean the opportunity to come back to Power Rangers even just for a single issue was honestly too good to pass up, especially when it meant getting to write a Ranger Slayer story again," said returning Power Rangers writer, Ryan Parrott. "Plus, what Melissa has done with the franchise has been nothing short of amazing, so it was truly an honor to finally get to tie together so many of the exciting lore threads regarding the Grid and the Morphin Masters that we all introduced… and I can't believe I'm saying this, but… years ago."

"I so greatly appreciate the chance to play in Ryan and Melissa's sandbox! I deeply relate to Ranger Slayer's story in this one and was beyond excited with the opportunity to delve deeper into the cost of fighting for others with no regard for yourself," said writer Rachel Wagner. "As for the Grid, Masters and lore – I truly hope you all have as much fun reading it as Ryan and I did writing it!"

"I'm genuinely honored to have the opportunity to dive into the Power Rangers universe once again, and it's very exciting to have the chance to give life to a great story by the exceptional writing team of Ryan and Rachel," said artist Daniel Bayliss. "I'm having so much fun with the Ranger Slayer and all the characters in the story. I'm sure readers will enjoy this incredible and unique adventure just as much as I am working on it."

"THE MORPHIN MASTERS is really issue #116.5–fans of the series and those keeping up with The Darkest Hour will not want to miss this one. I want to tell you everything about it, but I'll wait for you all to experience it yourselves!" said series editor Allyson Gronowitz.